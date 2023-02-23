New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Interior Debuts With New MBUX Superscreen

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the interior of the upcoming new-generation E-class ahead of its global debut in the coming months. The new E-class debuts Mercedes’ latest advances in technology introducing a new MBUX Superscreen that will make its way to future Mercedes cars.

Unlike the single piece MBUX Hyperscreen, the instrument cluster display is housed in a freestanding unit.

Unlike the seamless Hyperscreen from Mercedes’ EQ range, the Superscreen features a seamless glass panel housing the central touchscreen and optional co-driver display with the digital instrument cluster housed in a free-standing unit behind the steering. The new E-class also gets sleeker wrap-around style air-con vents housed along the side and upper edge of the Superscreen. Also bundled with the co-driver screen is a dash-top mounted camera enabling owners to hold video conferences via platforms such as Zoom from the comfort of their cars. The tech, however, can only be used when the car is parked. As always the MBUX system comes bundled with Mercedes’ ‘Hey Mercedes’ AI voice assistant. Mercedes hasn’t revealed all details on the latest MBUX in the new E-class but claims that it will offer faster processing power and more seamless operation that previous versions.

Co-driver display (optional) only functions when an occupant is sat in the front passenger seat.

Buyers can also opt for video streaming services for their E-class with the co-driver display capable to playing videos on demand and movies. Additionally, owners also have the option to add a Burmester 4D surround sound system and active ambient lighting, which is claimed to offer a more immersive audio experience.

Additional options include an automatic air-con vent control function for the auto climate control that automatically adjust the air-flow from the AC vents based on a chosen profile. There is also an optional Energizing Comfort Package like that in the S-class but with the addition of a new motion sickness prevention programme. Mercedes says that the new E-class will go on sale in global markets towards the middle of the year.