logo
Select City

New Mini Cooper SE Hatchback India Launch On November 27

Jaiveer Mehra
last published date : 1 November 2026, 18:29 IST
Follow us on
New Mini Cooper SE Hatchback India Launch On November 27
Highlights
  • Cooper SE features 54.2 kWh battery and 402 km range
  • FWD powertrain develops 215 bhp & 330 Nm
  • Mini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.2 sec

Mini India will launch the second-gen all-electric Cooper hatchback in India on November 27, 2026. The electric hatch is set to arrive in India in its more powerful Cooper SE spec, packing in a 54.2 kWh battery and offering up to 402 km of range on a full charge - a notable upgrade over the previous-gen hatchback that offered up to 270 km on a full charge.

Also read: MINI Cooper Oxford Edition Launched In India At Rs 55.50 Lakh


Mini Cooper SE 1

On the design front, the electric Cooper SE will not look all that different from the petrol Cooper S already on sale in the country. Differences come down to the grille and the badging, with the Cooper SE featuring an enclosed grille - in the same design as the ICE Cooper S - and yellow S badging on the nose and tailgate to the petrol car’s red badge. Alloy wheel designs too are likely to be different, and the Cooper SE could also be offered in some colours unique to the powertrain option.

Also Read: MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?


Mini Cooper SE 2

Inside, the cabin too is not expected to get very many differences with the most notable expected to be EV-specific graphics on the digital interfaces within the cabin. The SE retains the circular central infotainment touchscreen that also doubles as the instrument cluster and the knitted-top dashboard and door cards. In terms of features, expect the SE to offer similar tech as the Cooper S, including a heads-up display, powered front seats, all-LED lighting, wireless phone charger, auto climate control, Harman Kardon surround sound system, panoramic glass roof and more.

Under the skin, the Cooper SE retains the front-wheel-drive layout of its petrol sibling with an electric motor and battery pack replacing the internal combustion engine and fuel tank. The electric motor develops a peak 215 bhp and 330 Nm and is paired with a 54.2 kWh battery as standard. Claimed range stands at 402 km with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.2 seconds.


Mini Cooper SE 3

Mini claims that the Cooper SE supports up to 95 kW DC fast charging with a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of around 30 minutes.

Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition


Mini Paul Smith Edition

The standard Cooper SE is set to be joined by the Paul Smith limited edition Cooper hatchback. Featuring design inputs from the British designer, the Paul Smith Edition hatchbacks feature unique exterior and interior colourways along with edition-specific graphics, badging, 18-inch black-finished alloy wheels and some unique features.


Mini Paul Smith Edition 1

Globally, the Paul Smith Edition is offered across the Cooper three-door, five-door and Convertible body styles and in internal combustion and electric guise. The final spec for India remains to be seen.

# Mini Cooper SE# Mini Cooper# Mini Cooper SE Electric# New Mini Cooper SE# Cooper SE# Cooper SE 3-Door# Mini hatchback# Cars
AD
AD

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Mini Cooper SE Hatchback India Launch On November 27