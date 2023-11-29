New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 29, 2023
Highlights
- New four-tier concession system aimed at bolstering struggling manufacturers
- Different tiers offer varying benefits: from test tire allocations to wildcards
- Ducati's towering 700-point dominance pushes it into an exclusive A-rank
In preparation for the highly anticipated MotoGP 2024 season, a sophisticated and intricate four-tier concession system is set to make its debut, strategically crafted to bolster struggling manufacturers, most notably Japanese outfits like Honda and Yamaha, in their battle against the formidable Italian Ducati team.
Last season, Honda and Yamaha found themselves with fewer than 200 points each in the constructors' standings, while Ducati soared with an astounding 700 points. This glaring contrast prompted MotoGP's decision-makers to devise a system aimed at restoring equilibrium, necessitating unanimous approval from the European trio - Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia - despite initial hesitations from KTM and Aprilia.
The previous concession setup, revolving around podium placements across two years, failed to qualify any of the manufacturers, despite notable performances such as Fabio Quartararo securing three grand prix podiums for Yamaha in 2023 and Honda clinching a victory at COTA with rider Alex Rins.
The newly minted system introduces four tiers based on a factory's points in relation to the total available. With its impressive 700-point haul, Ducati comfortably surpasses the 85% threshold for A-rank, leaving no other manufacturer in B-rank territory.
These tiers come with significant implications. A-rank Ducati faces reduced test tire allocations (down to 85 sets, a reduction of 15 from the current allowance) and is barred from utilising wildcards. Meanwhile, B-rank allows for three wildcards, while C-rank (Aprilia, KTM) and D-rank (Yamaha, Honda) open the door to six wildcards.
However, distinctions exist between the D-rank of Yamaha/Honda and C-rank of Aprilia/KTM. D-rank manufacturers enjoy unrestricted testing at any circuit with their main riders, while C-rank adheres to specific circuit limitations and necessitates test riders for their test sessions.
While Aprilia/KTM are subjected to the engine spec freeze, they benefit from an extra aero update during the season, provided they relinquish a previous aero specification. Notably, these concessions will be recalculated every six months based on accrued points in specified periods.
The overarching goal of this new system is to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage, wielding four teams and eight riders, which optimises their weekend preparations through comprehensive data-sharing policies, unlike other brands.
Seemingly aiming to address the concerns of KTM and Aprilia regarding the competitive edge of Honda and Yamaha, this paradigm shift initiates with the 2024 season but kicks off immediately with the commencement of the 2024 test days during the upcoming Valencia collective test.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18948 second ago
Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.
-18293 second ago
The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3
-17637 second ago
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades
-7361 second ago
It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.
-6641 second ago
Tata Motors launches its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh, named Re.Wi.Re, with the capacity to dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year
-4611 second ago
New virtual race car will join the growing list of cars featured in the latest Gran Turismo video game
-2351 second ago
The upcoming Ferrari hypercar will replace the LaFerrari and could get a hybrid engine in place of the V12 as the brand moves towards an electrified era
15 hours ago
Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028
15 hours ago
It received a bid of $1,350,000 (Rs 11.25 crore) that the seller chose not to accept and plans to re-auction it in December.
15 hours ago
The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.
-7361 second ago
It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.
16 hours ago
MotoGP's newest grand prix winner has finally found a seat after a string of tremendous performances in the final leg of the 2023 season
The title showdown was marred by an unfortunate race-ending collision involving Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez,
Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap