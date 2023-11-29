Login

New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed

The new system aims to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage and address concerns from manufacturers about competitive disparities.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 29, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New four-tier concession system aimed at bolstering struggling manufacturers
  • Different tiers offer varying benefits: from test tire allocations to wildcards
  • Ducati's towering 700-point dominance pushes it into an exclusive A-rank

In preparation for the highly anticipated MotoGP 2024 season, a sophisticated and intricate four-tier concession system is set to make its debut, strategically crafted to bolster struggling manufacturers, most notably Japanese outfits like Honda and Yamaha, in their battle against the formidable Italian Ducati team.

 

Last season, Honda and Yamaha found themselves with fewer than 200 points each in the constructors' standings, while Ducati soared with an astounding 700 points. This glaring contrast prompted MotoGP's decision-makers to devise a system aimed at restoring equilibrium, necessitating unanimous approval from the European trio - Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia - despite initial hesitations from KTM and Aprilia.

The previous concession setup, revolving around podium placements across two years, failed to qualify any of the manufacturers, despite notable performances such as Fabio Quartararo securing three grand prix podiums for Yamaha in 2023 and Honda clinching a victory at COTA with rider Alex Rins.

 

 

The newly minted system introduces four tiers based on a factory's points in relation to the total available. With its impressive 700-point haul, Ducati comfortably surpasses the 85% threshold for A-rank, leaving no other manufacturer in B-rank territory.

 

These tiers come with significant implications. A-rank Ducati faces reduced test tire allocations (down to 85 sets, a reduction of 15 from the current allowance) and is barred from utilising wildcards. Meanwhile, B-rank allows for three wildcards, while C-rank (Aprilia, KTM) and D-rank (Yamaha, Honda) open the door to six wildcards.

However, distinctions exist between the D-rank of Yamaha/Honda and C-rank of Aprilia/KTM. D-rank manufacturers enjoy unrestricted testing at any circuit with their main riders, while C-rank adheres to specific circuit limitations and necessitates test riders for their test sessions.

 

While Aprilia/KTM are subjected to the engine spec freeze, they benefit from an extra aero update during the season, provided they relinquish a previous aero specification. Notably, these concessions will be recalculated every six months based on accrued points in specified periods.

 

The overarching goal of this new system is to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage, wielding four teams and eight riders, which optimises their weekend preparations through comprehensive data-sharing policies, unlike other brands.

 

Seemingly aiming to address the concerns of KTM and Aprilia regarding the competitive edge of Honda and Yamaha, this paradigm shift initiates with the 2024 season but kicks off immediately with the commencement of the 2024 test days during the upcoming Valencia collective test.

# MotoGP# MotoGP 2024# MotoGP regulations# New MotoGP concession system
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 6.70 L
₹ 15,006/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
46,630 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
29,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
17,459 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
72,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-18948 second ago

Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.

Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18293 second ago

The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17637 second ago

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades

BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7361 second ago

It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.

Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6641 second ago

Tata Motors launches its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh, named Re.Wi.Re, with the capacity to dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year

Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4611 second ago

New virtual race car will join the growing list of cars featured in the latest Gran Turismo video game

New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2351 second ago

The upcoming Ferrari hypercar will replace the LaFerrari and could get a hybrid engine in place of the V12 as the brand moves towards an electrified era

Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028

Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

It received a bid of $1,350,000 (Rs 11.25 crore) that the seller chose not to accept and plans to re-auction it in December.

Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.

BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7361 second ago

It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.

MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

MotoGP's newest grand prix winner has finally found a seat after a string of tremendous performances in the final leg of the 2023 season

MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
MotoGP Title Finale: Francesco Bagnaia Wins In Valencia; Conquers Second MotoGP World Title As Jorge Martin Crashes Out
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The title showdown was marred by an unfortunate race-ending collision involving Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez,

MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday

MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved