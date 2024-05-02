Login
New Netflix Series "Senna" Pays Tribute to Brazilian Racing Icon

"Senna" will delve into both his on-track triumphs and the personal challenges that defined his life and career.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Netflix is set to honour the legacy of Ayrton Senna with a six-episode mini-series chronicling his life
  • Slated for release later in 2024
  • Gabriel Leone to portray Aryton Senna in the series

Three decades on from his passing, Netflix is gearing up to release "Senna," a live action mini-series chronicling the life and legacy of Ayrton Senna, the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver. Set to premiere later in 2024, the six-episode scripted series promises an intimate look at Senna's remarkable journey, from his humble beginnings in motor racing to his tragic demise at the San Marino Grand Prix 30 years ago.
 

The series aims to capture the essence of Senna's legendary career, showcasing not only his triumphs on the track but also the personal relationships and challenges that shaped him as both a driver and a man. Viewers can expect to witness pivotal moments from his 41 victories, 65 pole positions and three world titles, such as Senna's historic home victory, where he famously battled through adversity to claim his first win despite being stuck in sixth gear for the entire race.
 

 

Portraying the iconic racer is Gabriel Leone, who leads an ensemble cast featuring Pâmela Tomé as Senna's TV star girlfriend, Xuxa, and Matt Mella as his fierce rival, Alain Prost. The series also delves into the behind-the-scenes drama of Formula 1, with Patrick Kennedy portraying McLaren team principal Ron Dennis and Gabriel Louchard as Brazilian sports announcer Galvão Bueno.

 

Joining the cast are a host of talented actors embodying real-life figures from Senna's world, including Alice Wegmann as his first wife, Lilian Vasconcelos, and Camila Márdila as his sister, Vivianne Senna. The international ensemble includes Kaya Scodelario as a fictional journalist named Laura, Arnaud Viard as Jean-Marie Balestre, and Leon Ockenden as James Hunt, among others.
 

The series, created in partnership with Senna's family, aims to honour the legacy of the iconic driver whose legacy continues to inspire racing enthusiasts worldwide.

# Aryton Senna# Senna# Netflix# Netflix Senna Documentary# Motorsport
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

