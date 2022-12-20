New Porsche On-Board & Wall Chargers Reduce Taycan Charge Time By 50%

Porsche has launched new onboard and wall chargers for the Taycan electric car which can be retrofitted by existing EV owners. The claim to fame of these new chargers is that the AC home charger can now charge the car at almost twice the speed. The Taycan was first launched in 2020 and has been lauded as the best electric car from a driving dynamics perspective and from a build quality viewpoint.

It has several variants like the Turbo S, the Cross and Sport Turismo which is more like an estate. The current battery charger is in the trunk of the car but Porsche says that these new systems, particularly for the new on-board charger, replace the existing charger and its wiring to deliver home charging speeds that are faster.

The new onboard charger is $1,850 and can be implemented by one of the service centres with about 12 hours of labour. Porsche stays that the onboard charger cuts 0-100 per cent charging times to 4.8 hours which is a little less than 2 times what it used to be. Previously, the car would take 9.8 hours to achieve a full charge.

The models equipped with battery plus will charge in 5.3 hours compared to 10.5 hours previously. The car’s performance doesn’t charge with the new charger system but the overall weight does increase thanks to heavier cabling. The update also adds plug and charge capabilities to the 2020 Taycan models which couldn’t do this.

The 19.2 kW home wall charging unit also costs $1,586 and is adjustable for its direct connection with lower-capacity circuits. That being said, it does need to be directly connected to a 100-amp circuit to properly function. New Taycan buyers can choose the faster onboard charger in the Porsche configurator.