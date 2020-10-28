New Rules To Incorporate Ownership Details Of Differently-Abled In Vehicle Registration Documents

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification for amendment to Form 20 of Central Motor vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989 to ensure capturing of ownership details of vehicles at the time of their registration. This will be of particular benefit to the differently-abled citizens. A statement from the Ministry said," It had come to the notice of the Ministry that the ownership details are not properly reflected under the ownership in the various forms under CMVR required for registration of the Motor Vehicles. This makes it difficult for such citizens to properly avail various benefits available under Government Schemes. In view of this, it has amended the Form 20 of the CMVR 1989 to capture detailed ownership type".

Buyers who avail GST concession cannot dispose of the vehicle for a period of 5 years. With the proposed amendments, such ownership details would be properly reflected and Divyangjan would be able to avail the benefits under various schemes. Buyers are required to submit a self-declaration stating that they have not availed a concession in the last five years and will not dispose of the vehicle after availing the GST concession for a period of 5 years. This concession can be availed only for vehicles which are less than 4 metres in length and do not have Petrol and Diesel engines bigger than 1,200 cc and 1,500 cc respectively.

The government has also stated that details with respect to various kinds of ownership be furnished during registration. These include autonomous body, Central Government, charitable trust, driving training school, divyanjan (availing GST concession/ without availing GST concession), educational institute, firm, govt/undertaking, individual, local authority, multiple owner, others, police department, state government and state transport corporation/department.

