Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1

Online bookings for high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour coded stickers in Delhi will resume from November 1, 2020. The State Government had temporarily halted the process owing to glitches in the system of online bookings and the plates not being ready on time. Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, met the representatives of the Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) to discuss the modalities of the same. It has been decided that the number of outlets where high security registration plates and colour coded stickers can be installed, will be increased from current 150 to 650.

Met today with @siamindia and OEMs regarding HSRP & colour coded stickers. Highlights -

▪︎Single website URL from November 1

▪︎No of outlets increased from 150 to 650

▪︎At every stage customer will be kept informed through SMS

▪︎Option of Home Delivery will be provided pic.twitter.com/EwjZAJBuP0 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 27, 2020

The Government has also said that at every stage, the customer will be kept informed through SMS and the option of home delivery of high security registration plates and colour coded stickers will be provided. The transport department of the Delhi government, in a recent public notice, had asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to get the high security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers without delay. Almost 30 lakh vehicles in Delhi, including 10 lakh cars and 20 lakh two-wheelers, registered prior to 2019, have to get the HSRP and third colour-coded stickers installed.

At every stage during the process, the customer will be kept informed through SMS Colour-coded stickers are required for identifying vehicles, based on their fuel type, with light blue ones for petrol and CNG, and orange ones for diesel vehicles. They bear details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle. New vehicles registered after April 1, 2019, come equipped with both HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

