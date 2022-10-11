New Toyota Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Showcased In India; Gets Strong Hybrid Tech

Toyota has showcased India’s first flex fuel vehicle in the form of the new Corolla Altis Hybrid. Based on the new Corolla from global markets, the new Corolla Altis is powered by a 1.8-litre flex fuel engine paired with the company’s self-charging strong hybrid system. The debut marks the return of name plate to India after Toyota pulled the plug on the previous generation model in 2020. The flex fuel Corolla was showcased at the residence of the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Styling is in-line with other new Toyotas such as the Camry Hybrid.

The styling for the new Corolla Altis is in line with Toyota’s latest design language also seen on the Camry. The slim grille is flanked by sleek headlamps with dual J-shaped DRLs. Lower down the bumper features a prominent central air vent. The sides are clean with a prominent shoulder line running to the rear while the rear is characterised by a thick band of chrome running between the LED tail lamps.

Rear design is quite plain.

Under the hood, unlike its predecessor, the new Corolla Altis is a self-charging strong hybrid with the internal combustion engine capable of running no petrol and ethanol. The 1.8-litre unit develops 101 bhp and 142.2 Nm of torque and is paired with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and a 1.3 kWh battery. The electric motor develops up to 72 bhp and 162.8 Nm of peak torque and is capable of powering the vehicle for limited distances. Power is sent to the wheels via a CVT gearbox.

1.8-litre flex fuel engine can run on petrol or ethanol and is paired with an electric motor and on-board 1.3 kWh battery pack.

Toyota says that the Corolla Altis Flex Fuel is a project to raise awareness over the use of ethanol as an alternative to petrol.