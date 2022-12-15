Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spied Again; New Interior Details Revealed

The new generation Hyundai verna has been spied testing yet again on Indian roads. While still heavily camouflaged the latest images of the cars provide some insight on the upcoming compact sedan’s interior.

The image of the interior reveals that Hyundai will be upgrading the car’s cabin with a dual screen set-up on top variants. The twin displays are expected to sit in a single piece frame – positioned atop the dashboard. The two screen look to be of identical size and could offer improved graphics over the current model. Lower variants could also feature a digital instrument cluster in a similar vein to the unit offered on the current model.

In terms of exterior styling, the new Verna is expected to feature a design language in line with newer Hyundai sedans and hatchbacks. Up front the sedan is expected to feature a derivative of the company’s parametric grille flanked by sharp looking headlamps. The sedan is also likely to get sharper creases and lines in line with the company’s latest design.

The new Verna is also slated to be larger than its predecessor while also packing in a lot more tech. The sedan is expected to pack in ADAS functions to go up against models such as the Honda City e:HEV.

Coming to the engines, the new Verna is expected to carry over the existing pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as well as the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill from the current model. Gearbox options are expected to include both manual and automatic units.

