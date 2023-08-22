Login

NHTSA Initiates Preliminary Evaluation of 2,80,000 Units Of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Over Steering Concerns

The complaints may not be easily resolved through over-the-air software updates, potentially indicating the need for physical component replacements.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

22-Aug-23 06:47 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • NHTSA launches preliminary evaluation into 2,80,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to steering control and power steering issues.
  • Complaints from owners include sudden loss of steering control, power steering failure, and "Steering Assist Reduced" warnings.
  • Potential recall and physical component replacements could result in significant costs for Tesla.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a preliminary evaluation into 2,80,000 units of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after receiving a series of complaints from owners citing loss of steering control and power steering issues. The US auto safety regulator initiated the probe following complaints from owners of 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles.
 

According to one of the complaints, a Model 3 driver said, “There was a sudden jolt and then the steering wheel became very heavy and I had to pull over and stop the car, when I did do it showed me power steering failure and the steering was very hard to control and could not drive straight and kept sway from side to side.” 

 

A Tesla Model Y owner reported that the vehicle's steering malfunctioned within 30 days of purchase, resulting in a sudden jerk to the right and a "Steering Assist Reduced" screen warning.

Another driver said a week after purchasing a Tesla the steering wheel began locking up randomly and said it “ occurred six times on different dates before we were able to get it to the Tesla service department and currently remains at Tesla for the next 3 weeks while we await a new steering rack/motor.”
 

The NHTSA's preliminary evaluation is the initial step in a formal investigation aimed at determining if the reported steering problems present an unreasonable safety risk. However, the company has not yet responded to requests for comments on the matter.
 

The complaints may not be easily resolved through over-the-air software updates, potentially indicating the need for physical component replacements. If Tesla is ultimately required to issue a recall and replace steering racks on the 280,000 affected vehicles, it could lead to significant costs for the company.

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

 

# Tesla# Tesla Model Y

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • NHTSA Initiates Preliminary Evaluation of 2,80,000 Units Of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Over Steering Concerns
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn