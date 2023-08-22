NHTSA Initiates Preliminary Evaluation of 2,80,000 Units Of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Over Steering Concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a preliminary evaluation into 2,80,000 units of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after receiving a series of complaints from owners citing loss of steering control and power steering issues. The US auto safety regulator initiated the probe following complaints from owners of 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles.



According to one of the complaints, a Model 3 driver said, “There was a sudden jolt and then the steering wheel became very heavy and I had to pull over and stop the car, when I did do it showed me power steering failure and the steering was very hard to control and could not drive straight and kept sway from side to side.”

A Tesla Model Y owner reported that the vehicle's steering malfunctioned within 30 days of purchase, resulting in a sudden jerk to the right and a "Steering Assist Reduced" screen warning.

Another driver said a week after purchasing a Tesla the steering wheel began locking up randomly and said it “ occurred six times on different dates before we were able to get it to the Tesla service department and currently remains at Tesla for the next 3 weeks while we await a new steering rack/motor.”



The NHTSA's preliminary evaluation is the initial step in a formal investigation aimed at determining if the reported steering problems present an unreasonable safety risk. However, the company has not yet responded to requests for comments on the matter.



The complaints may not be easily resolved through over-the-air software updates, potentially indicating the need for physical component replacements. If Tesla is ultimately required to issue a recall and replace steering racks on the 280,000 affected vehicles, it could lead to significant costs for the company.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL