Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February

Currently, Nissan is able to manufacture just over 2700 units a month and given the strong demand for the car, the waiting period will go up significantly.

Ameya Naik
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February

Nissan India has received an overwhelming response for its latest launch – the Magnite SUV. Having entered the very competitive subcompact SUV segment, with a car offering a good amount of features at a great price, has been the key to the success of the Magnite. The company has said that in just over a month since its launch, it has received 32,800 bookings for the new SUV. The company has in fact started deliveries for the 2021 model year of the Magnite. However, the waiting period for the Magnite has been a cause of concern for the company. Currently, Nissan is able to manufacture just over 2700 units a month and given the strong demand for the car, the waiting period will go up significantly. For now, the Magnite commands a waiting period of over 4 months depending on the variant that the customer chooses.

The company kick started production of the Magnite at its Chennai facility in November 2020 

Speaking during an interaction with the media, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “Given the overwhelming response to the Magnite, we will start the third shift at the Chennai plant and this will help us cut the waiting period for our customers. We are looking to bump up production to 3500-4000 units a month and for that we are recruiting a workforce of more than 1000 people at the factory by February 2021.”

The Nissan Magnite has received more than 32,000 bookings in just over a month since its launch 

He further said that Nissan is working overtime to ensure that the customers don't have to wait too long for their cars. As a form of appreciation, the company will not be increasing the prices of all variants of the Magnite, except the base variant. However, the time frame on this price cap has not been mentioned.

Nissan Motor India plans to bring down the waiting period from the current 4 months and above to about 2 to 3 months, depending on the variants. While there is a strong push for exporting the Magnite from the country, Srivastava made it very clear that the company will first cater to the demands of the domestic market before it starts exporting the SUV from India

