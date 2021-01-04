New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch

The Magnite is the companys first subcompact SUV and the made-in-India model has just received a 4 star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP.

Ameya Naik
The Magnite was launched in India in December 2020
The Magnite was launched in India in December 2020

Nissan India is scaling new heights of success with the Magnite subcompact SUV. The company today said that it had received more than 35,000 bookings for the car and those have come withing just over a month since the launch of the car. The Magnite is the company's first subcompact SUV and the made-in-India model has just received a 4 star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP. The car which was crash tested was a model which was made-in-India and this has further helped boost the company's morale as far as sales are concerned.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "We have received an overwhelming response for the Magnite. In the first 5 days we had 5000 bookings, in 15 days we had 15,000 and now we have received 32,800 customer bookings. Enquiries have gone up to 1.80 lakh and that just shows how strong the interest is product."

The new Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber 

More than 3800 bookings have come from the online portal and that's also a big number too. The new Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber, and also it's the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India. Nissan offers the new Magnite in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional features, along with engine and transmission choices.

The Magnite comes to filled to the brim with features 

It's filled to the brim with features too. The cabin of the Nissan Magnite too is quite loaded with features like an 8-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, automatic AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, push-button start, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. Customers opting for the XV or XV Premium trims will also get to option to add a 'Tech Pack' which will come with add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL.

The Magnite is only available with the petrol engine 

Under the hood, the new Nissan Magnite comes with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit. Given the sheer number of choices on offer and a price that is extremely competitive, the Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.99 - 9.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,3589% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Kmpl
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Nissan Magnite Bookings, KTM, Husqvarna Price Hike, Uber Self Drive
03:21
Nissan Magnite Bookings, KTM, Husqvarna Price Hike, Uber Self Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Dec-20 08:00 PM IST
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
10:42
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-20 01:55 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Prices, Hyundai i20 Bookings, 100 Octane Petrol India
03:12
Nissan Magnite Prices, Hyundai i20 Bookings, 100 Octane Petrol India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Dec-20 09:12 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Review
15:33
Nissan Magnite Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 11:38 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
03:26
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Nov-20 07:33 PM IST
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
