Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of October 4 Launch

Ahead of its official launch which is just around the corner, partial images of the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift have leaked. The leaked shots showcase the front and rear of the facelifted model, indicating what to expect from the design. In a build-up to its launch, the company recently announced that bookings for the updated model are now open, requiring a token amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries are slated to begin on October 5, just a day after the launch.

Based on these spy shots, the design changes focus primarily on the bumpers, grille, and lighting elements. The spied model wears a gold paint shade and showcases an updated fascia complemented by a slightly tweaked grille and headlamps. Moreover, large chrome inserts surround the grille while the L-shaped DRLs on the bumpers remain. For the profile, expect it to be the same, with the only change being the fresh 6-spoke alloy wheels. The taillights, however, appear to be identical to the outgoing model, but the units could have different lighting elements.

Nissan India previously revealed the interior of the Magnite facelift. It will feature a dual-tone colour scheme, combining brown shades with black. This is a departure from its predecessor, which only had an all-black interior with an off-white headliner. The overall layout is as before, with similar AC vents and circular knobs for climate control. The infotainment screen remains unchanged, but the seat patterning and steering wheel have been updated. The facelift is expected to come with safety upgrades, including six airbags.

On the powertrain front, it is expected to remain the same with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. The naturally aspirated engine generates approximately 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual as standard, an AMT for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.