Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch

Nissan India has teased the interior of the upcoming Magnite facelift ahead of its launch on October 4. The Magnite facelift’s interior will feature a dual-tone colour scheme that combines a brown shade with black. This is in contrast to its predecessor which was solely offered with an all-black interior with an off-white headliner. Nissan has also teased the Magnite on previous occasions, giving us a glimpse into what it will look like on the outside.

The Magnite facelift's interior will sport a new dual-tone colour scheme

Aside from the change in its colour scheme, the interior of the Magnite facelift retains the same layout as before, with a similar shape for the AC vents, the same circular knobs for the climate control function, and the same infotainment screen as before. The patterning on the seats appears to have changed, while the steering wheel has also been slightly tweaked. Expect the Magnite facelift to come with a few safety upgrades, such as the inclusion of six airbags, as part of the update.



On the outside, the Magnite will receive a few cosmetic tweaks that will likely include minor revisions to the bumpers, headlights, grille and tail lamps. Additionally, it will sport new alloy wheels with a fresh 6-spoke design and is likely to be offered in a range of new colour schemes.

The Magnite is expected to retain the same powertrain options as before

On the powertrain front, it is expected to retain the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged guises. The naturally aspirated engine generates approximately 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual as standard, an AMT for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.