Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results

The newly-launched Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV has scored a 4-star safety rating in the latest round of the ASEAN NCAP crash test results. The announcement comes as a big boost for the new Magnite's appeal that's off to a good start and has already garnered over 15,000 bookings. ASEAN NCAP has not released complete details of the results yet, and a breakdown of the Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection details are awaited.

Do note that the Nissan Magnite is currently produced only in India at the automaker's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, and the car tested is likely an India-spec model. That said, we will have to wait for the official details from ASEAN NCAP to confirm the same. The new SUV was launched in December 2020 to a highly competitive price tag of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which undercuts all other petrol-powered SUVs in the segment.

The Magnite comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESC from the base turbo variants

A statement from the safety assessment program read, "The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) had recently performed an assessment on the model Nissan Magnite, the second assessed model under the Nissan brand in the year 2020. Based on the overall score, ASEAN NCAP is pleased to announce that the new Nissan Magnite had successfully obtained 4-Star ASEAN NCAP rating in the assessment. Details of the results will be released soon."

The ASEAN NCAP tests cars on similar parameters as the Global NCAP. The assessment program usually tests the base variant of the vehicle. It can give a separate rating to a higher variant with more features if that was tested too. The Nissan Magnite is decently equipped on the safety front and comes with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill launch control, and electronic stability control, on the turbo petrol version.

Complete details on the Nissan Magnite's test results are yet to be released

The crash test results will also come as a relief to the Japanese carmaker, which has had a dodgy relationship with the Global NCAP when it comes to the safety of its cars in emerging markets such as India. The Magnite is the second Nissan model to be tested by the ASEAN NCAP in 2020 The testing body tested the Nissan Kicks earlier in the year that received a five-star rating.

