New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results

The ASEAN NCAP has announced that the new Nissan Magnite has scored a four-star rating, giving a boost to the appeal of the subcompact SUV.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Nissan Magnite has secured a 4-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test results expand View Photos
The Nissan Magnite has secured a 4-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test results

Highlights

  • The Nissan Magnite was launched in December 2020 in India
  • The new Magnite is a global model and is produced in India for the world
  • The safety rating adds to the Magnite's positives, making it popular

The newly-launched Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV has scored a 4-star safety rating in the latest round of the ASEAN NCAP crash test results. The announcement comes as a big boost for the new Magnite's appeal that's off to a good start and has already garnered over 15,000 bookings. ASEAN NCAP has not released complete details of the results yet, and a breakdown of the Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection details are awaited.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch

Do note that the Nissan Magnite is currently produced only in India at the automaker's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, and the car tested is likely an India-spec model. That said, we will have to wait for the official details from ASEAN NCAP to confirm the same. The new SUV was launched in December 2020 to a highly competitive price tag of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which undercuts all other petrol-powered SUVs in the segment.

or3nco0g

The Magnite comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESC from the base turbo variants

A statement from the safety assessment program read, "The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) had recently performed an assessment on the model Nissan Magnite, the second assessed model under the Nissan brand in the year 2020. Based on the overall score, ASEAN NCAP is pleased to announce that the new Nissan Magnite had successfully obtained 4-Star ASEAN NCAP rating in the assessment. Details of the results will be released soon."

Newsbeep

The ASEAN NCAP tests cars on similar parameters as the Global NCAP. The assessment program usually tests the base variant of the vehicle. It can give a separate rating to a higher variant with more features if that was tested too. The Nissan Magnite is decently equipped on the safety front and comes with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill launch control, and electronic stability control, on the turbo petrol version.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP

ff3p1pm4

Complete details on the Nissan Magnite's test results are yet to be released

0 Comments

The crash test results will also come as a relief to the Japanese carmaker, which has had a dodgy relationship with the Global NCAP when it comes to the safety of its cars in emerging markets such as India. The Magnite is the second Nissan model to be tested by the ASEAN NCAP in 2020 The testing body tested the Nissan Kicks earlier in the year that received a five-star rating.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields
Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Demand Increased For Rental Car Service In 2020; Will Further Grow In 2021: Industry Players
Demand Increased For Rental Car Service In 2020; Will Further Grow In 2021: Industry Players
Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields
Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.5% Growth In the Domestic Market
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Tesla Secures Long-Term Lithium Hydroxide Supply With Yahua 
Tesla Secures Long-Term Lithium Hydroxide Supply With Yahua 
Best Affordable Adventure Bikes Of 2020
Best Affordable Adventure Bikes Of 2020
F1: Zak Brown Not Impressed By Racing Point Pairing 
F1: Zak Brown Not Impressed By Racing Point Pairing 
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
Top 5 Bikes Of 2020 Under Rs. 2 Lakh
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
F1: At 35 Lewis Hamilton Will Be The 4th Youngest Sportsman To Be Knighted 
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.99 - 9.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,3589% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
10:42
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-20 01:55 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Prices, Hyundai i20 Bookings, 100 Octane Petrol India
03:12
Nissan Magnite Prices, Hyundai i20 Bookings, 100 Octane Petrol India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Dec-20 09:12 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Review
15:33
Nissan Magnite Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 11:38 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
03:26
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Nov-20 07:33 PM IST
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
06:35
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Teased Ahead Of Launch On January 13
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: What To Expect
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities