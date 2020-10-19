New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift recently made its debut in Indonesia and has received a full five-star safety rating. The updated version gets more safety tech from the base variant and was also tested with newer dummies for child occupant protection.

Sameer Contractor
The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift scored 45.90 points for adult occupant safety expand View Photos
The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift scored 45.90 points for adult occupant safety

Highlights

  • The Innova Crysta facelift was launched in Indonesia earlier this month
  • The Innova Crysta facelift gets ESC as standard across all variants
  • The car was tested for front & side impact for child occupant protection

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift made its debut in Indonesia recently, and the updated version was crash-tested by the ASEAN NCAP as well. The results are out now and the 2020 Innova Crysta facelift has scored a five-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test results. The model tested was the entry-level 2.0-litre petrol engine manufactured in Indonesia. The base version of the model is equipped with ABS, EBD and ESP, along with dual front airbags and front seatbelt reminder that helped the MPV achieve the high safety rating.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year

The Toyota Innova facelift also now gets ESC as standard, which also helped the car achieve a full five-star safety rating. In comparison, the 2016 Innova received ESC only on the higher variants, which is why the MPV had previously received a four-star safety rating on the base version.

ie9l0kbo

The adult occupant rating on the 2020 version, remained the same as the 2016 version tested by ASEAN NCAP

The Toyota Innova facelift scored 45.90 points for adult occupant safety, while the car received 21.51 points for child occupant safety. It also received 15.28 points for Safety Assist Technologies. The offset frontal crash test was extended from the 2016 version to the 2020 version of the Innova, since the car has not received any structural changes with the facelift.

However, the frontal offset test and the side impact test was conducted in-house by Toyota, in collaboration between the automaker and ASEAN NCAP. The test was done at Toyota's lab to obtain results for child occupant protection assessment as the tests in 2016 used child P-dummies, while the more recent tests used Q-dummies instead.

9qhet5bo

The Innova Crysta facelift was crash tested with Q-dummies that offer better evaluation the risk of injury

The Q-dummies are the new generation of dummies that are being used by crash test agencies to gather more data on the impact of accidents on occupants. According to crash test dummy maker Humanetics, the newer Q-dummies offer better anthropometry, biomechanics and kinematics, all of which help in evaluating the risk of injury to varying ages and sizes of child passengers.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Updated With More Standard Safety Features For India

With respect to the changes, the facelifted Toyota Innova now comes with a reworked front comprising a new grille, revised bumper with vertically-stacked fog lamps, new dual-tone alloy wheels and new black garnish on the tailgate and bumper. The car overall features more of gloss black elements replacing chrome that add a sporty touch to the MPV. The new Innova facelift is expected to arrive in India next year.

0 Comments

