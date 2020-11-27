2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift: All You Need To Know

The Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift is offered in three variants - GX, VX and ZX.

The new Toyota Innova Crysta has finally hit the showrooms in India and comes with quite a few updates. While it may not appear to be much different in profile or when looked at from the rear, it's the front end where the changes are centred. Similarly, there are few updates on the inside and in the features department. Ex-showroom prices for the Toyota Innova Crysta now start at ₹ 16.26 lakh, going up to ₹ 24.33 lakh for the range-topping trim. Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta.

Toyota has launched the Innova Crysta facelift in the country with visual upgrades and new features. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is priced from ₹ 16.26 lakh, going up to ₹ 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom India, except Kerala). Most of the updates on the facelifted model is centred on its face. The new Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift has received a price hike of ₹ 60,000 on the base trims, and of ₹ 70,000 on the top trims, when compared to its predecessor. Exterior revisions include a revised trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome inserts that partially insets into the headlamps, reworked front bumper design with new fog lamp housing, and diamond-cut alloy wheels adding a modern look. The Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift gets a new touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. There's a new Sparkling Black Crystal Shine colour available as well. The cabin has also been upgraded on the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift that includes the optional camel tan upholstery on the ZX trim. But the biggest update is the addition of a new touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Smart PlayCast and adds features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The new Innova Crysta Facelift also comes with connected tech like real-time vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and last parked location among others. The Innova Crysta also continues to get a host of safety aids including seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist. The updated version is equipped with front clearance sonar (with MID display) that prevents collisions while parking in tight spaces. The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is equipped with connected car features as well. Engine options on the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift remain unchanged and of course, they are BS6 compliant. The line-up includes the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel variant is powered by a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine unit with 148 bhp, while torque varies from 343 Nm when mated to the five-speed manual gearbox, going up to 360 Nm on the six-speed automatic transmission.

