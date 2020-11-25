New Cars and Bikes in India
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old

Toyota has given small makeover to the prominent Innova Crysta and has made changes to its face along with few more updates on the inside.

The 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is up to Rs. 70,000 more expensive than the previous model
The 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is up to Rs. 70,000 more expensive than the previous model

Highlights

  • The new Toyota Innova Crysta gets an updated front end.
  • It also gets an updated infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.
  • It remains unchanged mechanically.

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been the undisputed king of the MPV segment in India and it has served Indian buyers for a good five years. However, the model has now started to show its age and looks a bit dated compared to newer models in the segment. So the Japanese carmaker has given it much needed facelift. Here's how the updated the new Toyota Innova Crysta is compared to its predecessor.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India

Design

k3tuej3k

The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets an updated face. 

The updated Innova Crysta gets a new trapezoidal piano-black grille and new triangular fog lamp housing that add a sense of edginess to its face. The chrome inserts on the grille partially inserts into the headlamp cluster and the front bumper has been reworked as well. Moreover, it gets new diamond cut alloy wheels and there's a new Sparkling Black Crystal Shine colour on offer with the facelifted model.

nq1i0bb

The outgoing Toyota Innova Crysta looks sophisticated and bolder.

Newsbeep

The outgoing Toyota Innova Crysta had a sophisticated looking front end with a pinch of boldness in the way the grille was designed and the those simple looking squarish foglamp housing just added to the appeal. Other than that, everything remain unchanged even the headlight cluster, save for the silver alloy wheels.

Interiors and Features

80otsrpg

The new Toyota Innova Crysta gets an updated infotainment system with smartphone integration.

The cabin has also been upgraded on the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift that includes the optional camel tan upholstery on the ZX trim. However, the big update is the addition of a new touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Smart Playcast and adds features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The car also comes with connected tech like real-time vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and last parked location among others.

nk6lpses

The outgoing Toyota Innova Crysta had a basic touchscreen infotainment system.

The pre-facelift model had a cabin finished in dual tone black and dark wine and had a basic infotainment system with optional in-built navigation and came without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. However, it had connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB and Aux-In.

Engine

9nt8a3tg

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift remains unchanged mechanically.

As before, engine options on the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift include the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol that develops 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel variant draws power from a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder powertrain that pumps out 148 bhp, while it churns out 343 Nm of peak torque when mated to a five-speed manual transmission or 360 Nm when paird with a six-speed automatic torque convertor unit.

Safety

It also gets safety features like seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist. The updated version is equipped with front clearance sonar (with MID display) that prevents collisions while parking in tight spaces.

