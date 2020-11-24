Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 16.26 Lakh

The Toyota Innova Crysta gets a comprehensive redesign to the front along with a host of new features, while prices have increased by up to Rs. 70,000 over the pre-facelift version.

By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets a sharper looking front design and connected tech expand View Photos
The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets a sharper looking front design and connected tech

Highlights

  • The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets a revised grille, new alloy wheels
  • The Crysta finally gets Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity
  • The 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel BS6 engines remain the same

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the Innova Crysta facelift in the country with visual upgrades and new features. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is priced from ₹ 16.26 lakh, going up to ₹ 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom India, except Kerala). Compared to the pre-facelift version, the new model has seen a price hike of ₹ 60,000 on the base trims, and of ₹ 70,000 on the top trims. The updated Innova comes to India just weeks after its international debut in South East Asia. Exterior revisions include a revised trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome inserts that merges into the headlamps, reworked front bumper design with new fog lamp housing, and diamond-cut alloy wheels to add a modern look. There's a new Sparkling Black Crystal Shine colour available as well.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level

o9218guo

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift looks modern and stylish while keeping things familiar overall

The cabin has also been upgraded on the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift that includes the optional camel tan upholstery on the ZX trim. However, the big update is the addition of a new touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Smart Playcast and adds features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The car also comes with connected tech like real-time vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, last parked location and more. It also continues to get a host of safety aids including seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist. The updated version is equipped with front clearance sonar (with MID display) that prevents collisions while parking in tight spaces.

k3tuej3k

The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will be offered in GX, VX and ZX variants

Newsbeep

Speaking about the launch, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivalled comfort, convenience and looks, these skillfully combined with Toyota's Quality, Durability and Reliability, made it a winner. Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly. The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. We are confident that the customers will look forward to the latest avatar of the iconic Innova. The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivalled comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs."

80otsrpg

The interior layout remains the same but the Innova Crysta facelift gets the option of camel tan upholstery

Engine options on the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift include the 2.7-litre petrol that develops 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel version draws power from a 2.4-litre unit with 148 bhp, while torque varies from 343 Nm on the 5-speed manual version, going up to 360 Nm on the 6-speed automatic. Power is sent to the front wheels.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Results

The Toyota Innova remains iconic in India and the automaker has sold over 8.80 lakh units of the MPV over the past 15 years. Nearly three lakh units of the current generation Innova Crysta have been sold in India so far. The car commands a segment share of 43 per cent. Pre-bookings of the Innova Crysta facelift began recently and deliveries will commence soon.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 16.26 - 24.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
33,7539% / 5 yrs
Fullsize/Premium MPV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
10.8 - 15.1 Kmpl
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Triumph Trident 660 Pre-Bookings Begin In India; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2021
Triumph Trident 660 Pre-Bookings Begin In India; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2021
