Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the Innova Crysta facelift in the country with visual upgrades and new features. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is priced from ₹ 16.26 lakh, going up to ₹ 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom India, except Kerala). Compared to the pre-facelift version, the new model has seen a price hike of ₹ 60,000 on the base trims, and of ₹ 70,000 on the top trims. The updated Innova comes to India just weeks after its international debut in South East Asia. Exterior revisions include a revised trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome inserts that merges into the headlamps, reworked front bumper design with new fog lamp housing, and diamond-cut alloy wheels to add a modern look. There's a new Sparkling Black Crystal Shine colour available as well.

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift looks modern and stylish while keeping things familiar overall

The cabin has also been upgraded on the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift that includes the optional camel tan upholstery on the ZX trim. However, the big update is the addition of a new touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Smart Playcast and adds features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The car also comes with connected tech like real-time vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, last parked location and more. It also continues to get a host of safety aids including seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist. The updated version is equipped with front clearance sonar (with MID display) that prevents collisions while parking in tight spaces.

The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will be offered in GX, VX and ZX variants

Speaking about the launch, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivalled comfort, convenience and looks, these skillfully combined with Toyota's Quality, Durability and Reliability, made it a winner. Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly. The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. We are confident that the customers will look forward to the latest avatar of the iconic Innova. The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivalled comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs."

The interior layout remains the same but the Innova Crysta facelift gets the option of camel tan upholstery

Engine options on the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift include the 2.7-litre petrol that develops 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel version draws power from a 2.4-litre unit with 148 bhp, while torque varies from 343 Nm on the 5-speed manual version, going up to 360 Nm on the 6-speed automatic. Power is sent to the front wheels.

The Toyota Innova remains iconic in India and the automaker has sold over 8.80 lakh units of the MPV over the past 15 years. Nearly three lakh units of the current generation Innova Crysta have been sold in India so far. The car commands a segment share of 43 per cent. Pre-bookings of the Innova Crysta facelift began recently and deliveries will commence soon.

