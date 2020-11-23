New Cars and Bikes in India
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon

Toyota dealers in select cities have started accepting pre-bookings for the Innova Crysta facelift. The MPV is expected to be launched in the country very soon.

The Innova Crysta facelift MPV is expected to be launched in India soon expand View Photos
The Innova Crysta facelift MPV is expected to be launched in India soon

Highlights

  • Select Toyota dealers are taking bookings for the Innova Crysta facelift
  • The premium MPV is expected to go on sale in India very soon
  • The MPV has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of its launch

Toyota India will be launching the highly awaited Innova Crysta facelift in the country soon, probably this week itself. Recently, the facelift version of the MPV was spotted at a dealer stockyard, hinting at the fact that launch is imminent. We have now learnt that select dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi are accepting unofficial pre-launch bookings for the facelifted Innova Crysta for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The MPV made its debut in the Indonesian market last month, and it is now all set to hit our shores.

eukmaqo

The MPV will be offered in both BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines

The new Innova Crysta facelift has started reaching some of the dealerships across the country and based on those images, we know that the MPV will come with subtle design updates. On the exterior front, it gets slightly tweaked trapezoidal grille with chrome garnish, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps, redesigned bumpers, faux skid plate, a roof-mounted spoiler, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (17-inch for top-end GX model), shark fin antenna, and more. However, the rear section of the MPV remains untouched and continues to get the same L-shaped taillights.

u9bofk8o

The lower variants of the Innova Crysta facelift will get an all-black interior paint theme

Newsbeep

Though the MPV gets minor cosmetic tweaks on the inside, the overall interior layout looks identical to the pre-facelifted version. It continues to get a wooden-like finish on the dashboard. However, the newest addition in the cabin is a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The lower variants come with the all-black theme while the top-end version gets beige upholstery.

The mechanical front of the Innova Crysta facelift is expected to remain untouched. It will be available with a choice of BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel motor. While the former is tuned to make 164 bhp and 245 Nm, the latter is capable of churning out 148 bhp. The manual version develops 343 Nm of torque while the automatic trim makes 360 Nm. The transmission duties will include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter.

e53a7q4

The refreshed avatar of the Innova Crysta comes with subtle cosmetic updates inside out

0 Comments

Once launched, the MPV will take on the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo, MG Hector Plus, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. As for the prices, the facelifted model is expected to be slightly premium over the existing model. The MPV retails in India with a starting price of ₹ 15.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to ₹ 23.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

