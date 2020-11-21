New Cars and Bikes in India
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelifted Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch

Toyota India is expected to launch the facelifted Innova Crysta MPV in the country very soon. The MPV has been spied at a dealer stockyard prior to launch.

Charanpreet Singh
The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is expected to be launched in the country soon

Highlights

  • The new Toyota Innova Crysta MPV is expected to go on sale in India soon
  • The facelifted MPV will get a host of cosmetic and features updates
  • The engines and specifications are likely to stay the same as before

Toyota officially unveiled the facelifted Innova Crysta in Indonesia earlier last month. Now, the Japanese carmaker is expected to launch the updated version of the MPV in the Indian market. The Innova Crysta facelift has been spotted at dealer stockyard, suggesting that the launch is very imminent. The upcoming MPV is expected to get exterior and interiors updates, albeit to make it more appealing and feature-loaded than the current model. However, the mechanical front is likely to remain untouched. Recently, the MPV bagged five-star safety ratings in the ASEAN NCAP crash test results.

Also Read: Toyota India Witnesses 12% Growth In Retail Sales During Dhanteras

burenimg

The new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift was spotted at a dealer stockyard ahead of launch

Aesthetically, the refreshed avatar of the Innova Crysta will come with a host of cosmetic updates and feature upgrades that will be in-line with the International-spec model that was recently launched in Indonesia. The front fascia will be updated with slightly tweaked trapezoidal grille featuring chrome garnish and vertical slates, new sleek-looking projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new fog lamps, redesigned bumpers, faux skid plate, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, and more. However, the rear section of the MPV looks identical to the current model and will continue to get the same L-shaped taillights.

On the inside, the car might get slightly redesigned interiors for a refreshed and premium look to the cabin. It is expected to be equipped with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay support, air purifier, 360-degree rear-view parking camera, seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist and various other safety-oriented features.

Newsbeep
68t2op7

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift made its debut in Indonesia last month

The engine options are likely to remain unchanged. The MPV will be offered in both BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines - 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel motor. While the former is tuned to make 164 bhp and 245 Nm, the latter is capable of churning out 148 bhp. The manual version develops 343 Nm of torque while the automatic trim makes 360 Nm. The transmission duties will include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Also Read: Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka​

The facelifted model of the MPV is expected to be slightly premium over the current version. It gets a starting price of ₹ 15.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to ₹ 23.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). When launched, the Innova Crysta will compete against the likes of Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

