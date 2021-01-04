New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa

For now, India, will be the only location where the Magnite SUV will be built

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Nissan has not yet provided a time frame for when exports would start from India expand View Photos
Nissan has not yet provided a time frame for when exports would start from India

After having celebrated its global premiere in the country, Nissan India today revealed export plans for the all-new Magnite subcompact SUV. Speaking during a media interaction, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We have big plans for the Magnite and India will become an export hub for the subcompact SUV. The company has already identified two markets where the SUV will be shipped to and those are Indonesia and South Africa. Our focus, however, will be more on the domestic market and demand from Indian customers will hold precedence.” There is no fixed time period provided yet for when the exports would start though. 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Review

d4tl0cv4The Magnite has been well received in India and the company hopes that it will do well in the export markets too. 

Nissan India already exports the Datsun Go, Go+ and the redi-Go to South Africa and now the Magnite brings in a renewed focus in these markets for the company. Given it has already received more 32000 bookings for the car and add to that the 1.80 lakh enquiries, one would understand that the Magnite has been well received. Nissan is now working to ensure that it meets the demand already in the market. As we've already told you, the Magnite commands a waiting period of more than 4 months and the company is now working towards getting that number down to 2-3 months.

Also Read: Nissan To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV

Newsbeep
0f0sjtpo

The Magnite comes with several first in segment features in India 

The company has although said that because of the long waiting period, as a mark of appreciation to customers, the company will not be increasing the price of the SUV except for the base variant model. There was however, no indication given about when the price correction for the rest of the variants will happen though.

0 Comments

For now, India, will be the only location where the Magnite SUV will be built and a decision to produce it, if needed, at another location would be taken by the company's global headquarters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa
Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
2021 Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
For Peugeot And FCA, Completing Their Merger Is Just The Start: Analysis Report
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Bajaj Auto Registers 11% Growth; Sees 12% M-o-M Drop Over November
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
Polestar 2 To Get Pixel LED Headlights
Polestar 2 To Get Pixel LED Headlights
Toyota’s e-Palette Autonomous Vehicle To Be Put To The Test In The Real World
Toyota’s e-Palette Autonomous Vehicle To Be Put To The Test In The Real World
Dakar Rally 2021: Indian Riders CS Santosh, Harith Noah & Ashish Roarane Off To A Good Start In Prologue Stage
Dakar Rally 2021: Indian Riders CS Santosh, Harith Noah & Ashish Roarane Off To A Good Start In Prologue Stage
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.99 - 9.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,3589% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Nissan Magnite Bookings, KTM, Husqvarna Price Hike, Uber Self Drive
03:21
Nissan Magnite Bookings, KTM, Husqvarna Price Hike, Uber Self Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Dec-20 08:00 PM IST
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
10:42
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-20 01:55 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Prices, Hyundai i20 Bookings, 100 Octane Petrol India
03:12
Nissan Magnite Prices, Hyundai i20 Bookings, 100 Octane Petrol India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Dec-20 09:12 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Review
15:33
Nissan Magnite Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 11:38 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
03:26
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Nov-20 07:33 PM IST
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Gib 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities