Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa

After having celebrated its global premiere in the country, Nissan India today revealed export plans for the all-new Magnite subcompact SUV. Speaking during a media interaction, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We have big plans for the Magnite and India will become an export hub for the subcompact SUV. The company has already identified two markets where the SUV will be shipped to and those are Indonesia and South Africa. Our focus, however, will be more on the domestic market and demand from Indian customers will hold precedence.” There is no fixed time period provided yet for when the exports would start though.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Review

The Magnite has been well received in India and the company hopes that it will do well in the export markets too. The Magnite has been well received in India and the company hopes that it will do well in the export markets too.

Nissan India already exports the Datsun Go, Go+ and the redi-Go to South Africa and now the Magnite brings in a renewed focus in these markets for the company. Given it has already received more 32000 bookings for the car and add to that the 1.80 lakh enquiries, one would understand that the Magnite has been well received. Nissan is now working to ensure that it meets the demand already in the market. As we've already told you, the Magnite commands a waiting period of more than 4 months and the company is now working towards getting that number down to 2-3 months.

Also Read: Nissan To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV

The Magnite comes with several first in segment features in India

The company has although said that because of the long waiting period, as a mark of appreciation to customers, the company will not be increasing the price of the SUV except for the base variant model. There was however, no indication given about when the price correction for the rest of the variants will happen though.

For now, India, will be the only location where the Magnite SUV will be built and a decision to produce it, if needed, at another location would be taken by the company's global headquarters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.