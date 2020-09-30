New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Turns Leaf Electric Car Into Mobile Power Supply For Disaster Relief Operations

Nissan made extensive modifications to the Leaf which involved a raised driving height and rugged tyres for better navigation in disaster-hit areas

  • The Nissan Leaf has been converted to an emergency response vehicle
  • The Leaf is a mobile power supply unit in this avatar
  • Extensive modifications have been made to the car
Nissan has turned its Leaf electric car into a cool looking mobile power supply unit for disaster relief efforts. Nissan was one of the first adopters of vehicle-to-grid technologies which enable an electric car to provide feedback to the grid or power things beyond the car itself.

This time around Nissan has turned the Leaf into an emergency response vehicle concept which can supply power for disaster relief efforts. 

Nissan has converted the Leaf electric car into an emergency response vehicle

"The Nissan RE-LEAF is a 100 per cent electric emergency response vehicle concept designed to provide a mobile power supply following natural disasters or extreme weather events," said the company. 

Nissan made extensive modifications to the Leaf which involved a raised driving height and rugged tyres for better navigation in disaster-hit areas. Basically, they have turned a lever on its off-roading capabilities. 

Nissan Leaf Charging EV

"The RE-LEAFcan be driven into the centre of a disaster zone and provide emergency power to aid the recovery process. The integrated energy management system can run medical, communications, lighting and other life-supporting equipment," Nissan added elaborating the capabilities of the vehicle. 

In Japan, many automakers are working on mobile power supply units. Honda and Toyota have joined hands for a trailer which will have a combination of electric energy and fuel cells. In Germany, Porsche has unveiled a mobile power unit which can charge 10 Taycan's EVs at the same time. 
 

