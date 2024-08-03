Login
Nissan X-Trail vs Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

Priced at Rs 49.92 lakh, the Nissan X-Trail is made in Japan and takes the CBU route. It is available in one trim in a three-row configuration only with just a single turbo-petrol engine option to choose from.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • X-Trail offers a 3-year/1 lakh kilometre warranty as standard
  • 1.5-litre variable-compression three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with CVT
  • Makes 160bhp and 300Nm

Nissan India took a bold step in reintroducing the X-Trail in the country. Taking the CBU entry in India, this fourth generation X-Trail becomes the new halo offering from the Japanese carmaker and marks the reinvented effort from Nissan to make the mark on the Indian market after being dormant for a long period. 

 

Nissan X trail 28

 

The CBU imports (with the X-Trail) are the first step followed by a model offensive and refurbishing of sales and service points across the country. Available in limited numbers, the X-Trail carries a price tag of Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom) which puts it in the leagues of Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster and the formidable Toyota Fortuner. Here’s how it stacks up against them on paper. 

 

Nissan X-Trail vs rivals: Dimensions

 

8vfp6mno toyota fortuner 650x400 27 February 21

 

Also Read: Nissan X-Trail Accessories Revealed; Optional Extras Add Over Rs 1.50 Lakh To SUV's Price


Although internationally, the X-Trail is available in a two-row five-seater configuration, Nissan India has decided to go with the three-row version here. This fourth-gen model measures 4,680mm in length, 1,840mm in width, and stands 1,725mm tall, with the wheelbase spanning 2,705mm. It is taller than both the Meridian and Kodiaq, however both are longer and wider than the Japanese. Meanwhile, with their ladder-frame construction, both the Fortuner and Gloster outsize the X-Trail. 

 

Dimensions Nissan X-TrailSkoda KodiaqMG GlosterJeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner
Length (mm)46804699498547694795
Width (mm)18401882192618591855
Height (mm)17251665186716981835
Wheelbase (mm)27052791295027822745
Ground Clearance (mm)210140210214225

 

On the upside, the ground clearance of 210mm of the X-Trail is second best matching the Gloster. It also has the highest alloy wheels of the lot measuring 20 inches. And when it comes to cargo space, the X-Trail – with its third row up – fails to impress again as all the other four here offer significantly larger space. 

 

Jeep Meridian Overland

 

Also Read: Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August


Nissan X-Trail vs rivals: Powertrains

 

The X-Trail has the smallest displacement here. Its 1.5-litre petrol engine is a three-cylinder unit with only 160bhp and 300Nm on tap and it powers the front wheel only. In comparison, the Kodiaq’s 2.0-litre petrol makes 190bhp and 320Nm and is paired with a 7-speed DCT and an intelligent AWD system. Meanwhile, the Meridian has a 2.0-litre diesel only making slightly better 170bhp and 350Nm. This four-cylinder diesel can be had either with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic in either FWD or AWD configuration.

 

skoda kodiaq 827x510 61504513924

 

Similarly, the Gloster’s 2.0-litre diesel has two states of tune – 160bhp/375Nm or segment-best 216bhp/480Nm. Although it has an eight-speed automatic as standard, the former can be had with an RWD while the latter gets a capable 4WD. Lastly, the Fortuner is the only one which can be had with both a petrol and a diesel engine option. 

 

Nissan X trail 9

Also Read: 2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming

 

However, the variable compression ratio is the trick up the X-Trail’s sleeve. This engine can vary its compression ratio depending on the throttle applied and never once does it feel underpowered. Its CVT is also quite sophisticated and slow-speed drivability is further helped by a mild-hybrid tech. 

 

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner

 

Nissan X-Trail vs rivals: Features

 

Nissan X trail 33

 

When it comes to features, the X-Trail’s list offers a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, an all-digital driver's display auto headlamps, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, rain-sensing wipers and 7 airbags. But it also misses out on some feel-good features like leatherette upholstery ventilated seats, wireless phone integration, powered tailgate, a heads-up display, powered front seats and, keeping up with the trend, ADAS.  

 

Jeep Meridian Overland 2

 

You do get an additional third AC zone in the Kodiaq along with automatic parking, wireless connectivity, and 9 airbags. In the Gloster, you also get some ADAS hardware along with multiple off-road modes. The Meridian also offers multiple off-road modes along with a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated and leather-wrapped seats, and cooling vents for the third row as well. Of the lot, the Fortuner too misses out on a few features like a digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a wireless charger or even a 360-degree camera. 

 

Nissan X-Trail vs rivals: Pricing

 

Nissan X trail 13

 

When it comes to pricing, the Jeep Meridian range starts at Rs 29.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 39.81 lakh. Meanwhile, the MG Gloster has a starting price of Rs 38.8 lakh which goes all the way to Rs 43.8 lakh for the fully-loaded trim. And the Skoda Kodiaq is priced at Rs 39.9 lakh for its L&K trim that’s currently on sale in India. Lastly, the Fortuner can be had between the price bracket of Rs 33-51 lakh depending on the variant. 

 

Toyota Fortuner pre facelift 2022 07 25 T11 46 00 223 Z

It needs to be noted that all the other cars mentioned here are assembled here in India except the X-Trail which is a Japanese import which is the reason behind its higher price tag. However, the X-Trail will pave the way for the three new launches Nissan plans for India in the next two years including a Duster-size SUV and an affordable EV.

 

