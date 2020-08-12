New Cars and Bikes in India
search

NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020

In July 2020, the transaction count of NETC FASTag stood at 86.26 million with transaction value Rs. 1623.30 crore, compared to a transaction count of 81.92 million and a transaction value of Rs. 1511.93 crore in June 2020.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
NETC FASTag transaction count witnessed a jump of 54 per cent in two months

Highlights

  • The total transaction value for July 2020 stood at Rs. 1623 crore
  • NETC FASTag transaction count witnessed a jump of 54% in two months
  • NETC FASTag is live on 693+ toll plazas across India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has reported receiving over 86 million FASTag transactions under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, in the month of July 2020. With the total count reaching 86.26 million, the transaction value for July 2020 stood at ₹ 1623.30 crore, as compared to the ₹ 1511.93 crore the toll collection authority made in June 2020, with 81.92 million FASTag transactions. Interestingly, compared to the last two months, NPCI witnessed a sharp 54 per cent rise in FASTag transactions. The growth in usage of FASTags could be seen as an impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which might be prompting people to use the contactless toll payment method.

Also Read: Vehicles With Invalid Or Non-Functional Fastag To Pay Double The Toll Amount

fastag main

Since the launch of the programme in 2016, more than 18.09 million NETC FASTags have been issued

Commenting on the development, Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, "We are glad to witness NETC FASTag scaling new heights within 4 years of its inception. The interoperability of NETC FASTag has helped millions of vehicle owners get the seamless toll plaza experience. We at NPCI strive to make essential travel safer for customers and provide them with make contactless, hassle-free and convenient toll payments. We are confident that NETC FASTag will see an increased adoption in the future as it is also venturing into the state highways, city toll plazas and parking lots, enabling digital Contactless Toll Payment facility to local city residents as well."

Also Read: Pan-India FASTag Implementation Will Enable Seamless Vehicles Movement: SIAM

up toll plaza

The FASTag system is active in over 693 toll plazas across India

Since the launch of the programme in 2016, more than 18.09 million NETC FASTags have been issued, it's active in over 693 toll plazas across India, out of which 48 are state toll plazas and 20 are city toll plazas. As of now, 26 member banks are issuing NETC FASTags to customers. FASTag became mandatory from 1st December 2019 at all National Highway Toll Plazas.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: NHAI Resumes Toll Collection, Increases Fee

0 Comments

Currently, NPCI is working on the expansion of its 100 per cent contactless and interoperable parking solution with NETC FASTag in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. GMR Hyderabad International Airport has already launched the first of its kind contactless car parking facility with NETC FASTag, offering a safer parking payments process for travellers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea
Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September
Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services
Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services
Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV
Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV
Sony Marching Ahead With The Development Of The Vision-S Concept Electric Car
Sony Marching Ahead With The Development Of The Vision-S Concept Electric Car
NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020
NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
General Motors CFO Dhivya Suryadevara Quits To Join Tech Startup Stripe
General Motors CFO Dhivya Suryadevara Quits To Join Tech Startup Stripe
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
India's Weak Fuel Demand Drags On As Virus Crisis Worsens
India's Weak Fuel Demand Drags On As Virus Crisis Worsens
Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Production Down By 39.96 Per Cent In July 2020
Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Production Down By 39.96 Per Cent In July 2020
2020 Triumph Street Triple R: 5 Things You Need To Know
2020 Triumph Street Triple R: 5 Things You Need To Know

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.99 - 34.45 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
2020 Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
2020 Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities