NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has reported receiving over 86 million FASTag transactions under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, in the month of July 2020. With the total count reaching 86.26 million, the transaction value for July 2020 stood at ₹ 1623.30 crore, as compared to the ₹ 1511.93 crore the toll collection authority made in June 2020, with 81.92 million FASTag transactions. Interestingly, compared to the last two months, NPCI witnessed a sharp 54 per cent rise in FASTag transactions. The growth in usage of FASTags could be seen as an impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which might be prompting people to use the contactless toll payment method.

Since the launch of the programme in 2016, more than 18.09 million NETC FASTags have been issued

Commenting on the development, Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, "We are glad to witness NETC FASTag scaling new heights within 4 years of its inception. The interoperability of NETC FASTag has helped millions of vehicle owners get the seamless toll plaza experience. We at NPCI strive to make essential travel safer for customers and provide them with make contactless, hassle-free and convenient toll payments. We are confident that NETC FASTag will see an increased adoption in the future as it is also venturing into the state highways, city toll plazas and parking lots, enabling digital Contactless Toll Payment facility to local city residents as well."

The FASTag system is active in over 693 toll plazas across India

Since the launch of the programme in 2016, more than 18.09 million NETC FASTags have been issued, it's active in over 693 toll plazas across India, out of which 48 are state toll plazas and 20 are city toll plazas. As of now, 26 member banks are issuing NETC FASTags to customers. FASTag became mandatory from 1st December 2019 at all National Highway Toll Plazas.

Currently, NPCI is working on the expansion of its 100 per cent contactless and interoperable parking solution with NETC FASTag in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. GMR Hyderabad International Airport has already launched the first of its kind contactless car parking facility with NETC FASTag, offering a safer parking payments process for travellers.

