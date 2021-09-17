Okaya EV Working On High-Speed Electric Scooter

Okaya EV, the electric vehicle division of energy storage solutions provider Okaya Group, is working on a high-speed electric scooter which will be launched very soon. Okaya EV launched its latest electric two-wheeler, the Okaya Freedum on September 16, 2021. Speaking to carandbike on the sidelines of the launch event Okaya Power Group Managing Director Anil Gupta outlined Okaya EV's plans to establish itself as a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in the market. Currently, Okaya EV has three EV models, all low-speed models, but the company will launch a new electric scooter in the high-speed segment, followed by an electric motorcycle before the end of the current financial year.

The Okaya Freedum is the latest electric scooter launched by the company. A high-speed electric scooter, followed by an electric motorcycle will be launched in the coming months.

"The high-speed electric scooter is in an advanced stage of development right now. Our R&D and product development teams are spread across each model vertical and the electric two-wheeler is in the process of getting the necessary approvals from ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology). Once we get the approvals we will be ready to launch this new electric scooter in the high-speed segment to be rolled out to customers before Diwali," said Anil Gupta.

The new high-speed electric scooter will also be completely made in India, Gupta said, and will be manufactured at Okaya's plant in Himachal Pradesh. He added that the company's products are built to suit Indian conditions and Indian rider preferences, and will be value for money, clean energy mobility solutions.

"Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian. Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space," added Gupta.

The Okaya Group, present in the electronics field for 35 years, battery industry for 31 years, and software technology for 19 years, intends to acquire leadership position in the electric vehicle segment in the coming years. According to Gupta, Okaya EV is geared up to meet both customer expectations of quality and reliability, as well as channel expectations of seamless service and spares support. After the launch of the high-speed electric scooter, the company will launch an electric motorcycle, before the end of the current financial year.