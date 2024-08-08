Login
Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased; Launch On August 15

The teaser image reveals some design details of the upcoming Ola Electric motorcycle that is set for launch on August 15
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming Ola Electric motorcycle teased
  • Likely to be launched on August 15
  • To feature a twin LED headlamp with an LED DRL strip

Following the two teasers on the upcoming Ola Electric motorcycle, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, has posted a new teaser clip on the brand’s first electric motorcycle that will debut on August 15. The company is also running a contest for existing owners of Ola S1 scooters to share their highest range, and the winner will be rewarded with a new Ola motorcycle. 


Also Read: Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike

Ola Electric motorcycle carandbike edited 5

The new teaser image reveals design details of the upcoming motorcycle featuring a twin LED headlamp unit with an LED DRL strip on top. The headlamp unit has a cowl on top, which could either be body coloured or finished in piano black. Next, the handlebar seems to be a wide one-piece unit for comfortable ergonomics and easy steering. The motorcycle will feature aggressive faux tank extensions as visible in the teaser, which will likely have the turn indicators integrated into it. Notably, the teaser image of the soon-to-be-revealed motorcycle has no resemblance with any of the four concepts that the company showcased last year.


Also Read: New Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Soon?

Feature-wise, we expect Ola’s new e-motorcycle to be feature-loaded with a touch-screen display, electronic ABS, maybe traction control, and much more. With the launch of the first electric motorcycle Ola Electric will mark its foray into the motorcycle market in India. We expect Ola will position the upcoming electric motorcycle in the premium commuter segment of two-wheelers as far as pricing is concerned.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  • The Indian government has announced an extension of the EMPS 2024 scheme for another two months.
    Electric Two-Wheeler Subsidies Extended Till September 30 Under Revised EMPS Scheme
  • Ola Electric has filed design patents for three electric motorcycles, each different from the other. And these are not the ones that were showcased as concept bikes in August last year.
    Ola Electric Motorcycles Design Patents Revealed
  • The updated motorcycle will be offered in two variants: Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Top 5 Highlights
  • The updated Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets increased range, more features and new colour options as well.
    2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh
  • At this introductory price, it undercuts the standard model by Rs 5,000.
    Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs 1.38 lakh

  • The EQS 680 made its debut in April 2023 and is the first all-electric offering from Maybach
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Launch On September 5
  • The CLE 300 Cabriolet and the AMG GLC 43 Coupe are priced at around Rs 1.10 crore in India
    Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet, AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India
  • The Citroen Basalt will go on sale in India on August 9, and we expect very competitive pricing.
    Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
  • The resurrected BSA Motorcycle brand will make its India debut on August 15. Here’s a look at its storied past, focussing on other brands which were owned by BSA.
    Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past
  • The teaser image reveals some design details of the upcoming Ola Electric motorcycle that is set for launch on August 15
    Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased; Launch On August 15
  • The Tata Curvv EV sits right at the top of the brand’s passenger electric lineup. How different is it compared to the erstwhile leader? Read on to find out.
    Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV: What Are The Differences?
  • Zuno General Insurance strives to bring about a big change in the way motor insurance premium is determined, by launching Usage Based Insurance (UBI) feature
    Zuno General Insurance Launches Usage Based Insurance Policy For Motor Vehicles In India
  • Positioned above the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV is priced from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
    Tata Curvv EV: In Pictures
  • Tata has finally launched the Curvv EV in India, and here are the top five highlights you should know about the new coupe-styled SUV in town.
    Tata Curvv EV Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights
  • The Curvv EV is offered in three broad trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained

