Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased; Launch On August 15

Following the two teasers on the upcoming Ola Electric motorcycle, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, has posted a new teaser clip on the brand’s first electric motorcycle that will debut on August 15. The company is also running a contest for existing owners of Ola S1 scooters to share their highest range, and the winner will be rewarded with a new Ola motorcycle.



The new teaser image reveals design details of the upcoming motorcycle featuring a twin LED headlamp unit with an LED DRL strip on top. The headlamp unit has a cowl on top, which could either be body coloured or finished in piano black. Next, the handlebar seems to be a wide one-piece unit for comfortable ergonomics and easy steering. The motorcycle will feature aggressive faux tank extensions as visible in the teaser, which will likely have the turn indicators integrated into it. Notably, the teaser image of the soon-to-be-revealed motorcycle has no resemblance with any of the four concepts that the company showcased last year.



Feature-wise, we expect Ola’s new e-motorcycle to be feature-loaded with a touch-screen display, electronic ABS, maybe traction control, and much more. With the launch of the first electric motorcycle Ola Electric will mark its foray into the motorcycle market in India. We expect Ola will position the upcoming electric motorcycle in the premium commuter segment of two-wheelers as far as pricing is concerned.