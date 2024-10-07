Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal

Ultraviolette has opened its first ‘UV Space Station’ experience centre outside India in Nepal. Located in Narayanchaur, Kathmandu, the company will retail its electric motorcycle, the F77 Mach 2. Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the more powerful F77 Mach 2 Recon. With this, Ultraviolette becomes the latest Indian EV manufacturer to enter Nepal, after the likes of Ather Energy and Ampere.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review



In terms of features, the F77 Recon is offered with 10 levels of regenerative braking while the F77 Mach 2 gets only three levels. It also gets a traction control function with three settings which include T1 (Sport/Track), T2 (City/Street) and T3 (Rain/Ice), with T3 having maximum intervention. Other features include – hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, dynamic stability control, charge limits, on-board navigation and so on.

Also Read: 2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh



The F77 Mach 2 is offered with a 7.1 kWh battery that powers a 27 kW motor, with a peak torque of 90 Nm. The more powerful Mach 2 Recon on the other hand, is equipped with a bigger 10.3 kWh unit battery pack that powers a 30 kW electric motor that can churn out a higher peak torque of 100 Nm. Both motorcycles can achieve top speeds of up to 155 kmph. Estimated range figures for the motorcycles are 323 km for the Mach 2 Recon and 211 km for the Mach 2.