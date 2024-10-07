Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7Skoda Kylaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal

Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette has opened its ‘UV Space Station’ dealership in Nepal.
  • Experience centre is located in Narayanchaur, Kathmandu.
  • The F77 Mach 2 is priced at NPR 8,44,280 in Nepal.

Ultraviolette has opened its first ‘UV Space Station’ experience centre outside India in Nepal. Located in Narayanchaur, Kathmandu, the company will retail its electric motorcycle, the F77 Mach 2. Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the more powerful F77 Mach 2 Recon. With this, Ultraviolette becomes the latest Indian EV manufacturer to enter Nepal, after the likes of Ather Energy and Ampere. 

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review
 

In terms of features, the F77 Recon is offered with 10 levels of regenerative braking while the F77 Mach 2 gets only three levels. It also gets a traction control function with three settings which include T1 (Sport/Track), T2 (City/Street) and T3 (Rain/Ice), with T3 having maximum intervention. Other features include – hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, dynamic stability control, charge limits, on-board navigation and so on.

 

Also Read: 2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh
 

The F77 Mach 2 is offered with a 7.1 kWh battery that powers a 27 kW motor, with a peak torque of 90 Nm. The more powerful Mach 2 Recon on the other hand, is equipped with a bigger 10.3 kWh unit battery pack that powers a 30 kW electric motor that can churn out a higher peak torque of 100 Nm. Both motorcycles can achieve top speeds of up to 155 kmph. Estimated range figures for the motorcycles are 323 km for the Mach 2 Recon and 211 km for the Mach 2. 

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorycle# Ultraviolette Nepal# Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle# electric vehicles# electric motorcycle# electric two wheelers# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
    Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6, which has been on sale here for three years
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8
  • Revlot’s next bet for the Indian market is the RV1 electric motorcycle. Here are some detailed pictures of the latest e-bike in India.
    Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Revolt has launched its new motorcycle named the RV1
    New Revolt RV1 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Through a separate sales channel, MG will introduce a series of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, with a plan to have a four-strong premium car lineup by end-2026.
    JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025

Latest Reviews

  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
  • Images of the cabin allude to a host of new features as well as some mechanical changes.
    Upcoming MG Gloster Facelift Spied Testing; Provides First Look At Cabin
  • BMW Group India reports sales of over 10,000 units under the BMW brand with Mini sales accounting for a further 500 units.
    BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024
  • Here’s how the Magnite facelift goes up against the pre-facelifted model on paper
    Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old: What Are The Differences?
  • This scheme is offered with all models in Honda’s range, which currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze
    Honda Cars India Introduces New 7-Year, Unlimited Kilometre Extended Warranty
  • The benefits are being offered on vehicles such as the Venue, Grand i10 Nios, Exter and the i20
    Hyundai India Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 80,000 On Cars and SUVs
  • The motorcycle is based on the next-generation 390 Adventure platform and will be unveiled along with other new KTM bikes at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
  • The journey will span 25,000 kilometers across 25 states
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1

Research More on Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Starts at ₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View F77 Mach 2 Specifications
View F77 Mach 2 Features

Popular Ultraviolette Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved