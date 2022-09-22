Ola Electric To Commence Sales Of S1, S1 Pro In Nepal From Q4 2022

Ola Electric is set to commence exporting its electric scooters outside India with Nepal being the first market. The company has signed a MoU with CG Motors who will act as the local distributors of the firm’s scooters in the Nepalese market. Aside from Nepal, Ola Electric says that it also plans to push into other ASEAN markets as well as the European Union and Latin America.

While the S1 Pro was launched in India last year, the company relaunched the base S1 in India this August.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said “The global EV revolution so far has been limited to the West and to China. To truly take the EV revolution to humanity scale, India will have to be the epicenter of change. Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world by building half of the vehicles that the world needs right here in India. Our international expansion not only means that we will as a company be able to serve customers in these similar regions, but it is also testament to the fact that India will lead the EV revolution for the world.”

The company has said that sales for its electric scooters – both the S1 and S1 Pro – will commence in Nepal from the next quarter – Q4 2022.

The company has ambitious plans to expand into the electric four-wheeler market in the coming years

For the Indian market, Ola Electric has ambitious plans to enter the electric four-wheeler market with the company having already teased its first car. The company is also expanding its production facility including setting up of a dedicated in-house battery manufacturing unit as well as a second plant for electric cars.