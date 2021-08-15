Ola S1 Electric Scooter vs Ather 450X vs Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube vs Simple One: Price Comparison

The Ola S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters have been finally launched and all that hype around the model is finally paying off. Ola has promised some delectable performance numbers, while the claimed range of 181 km on the S1 Pro is sure to ease our range anxiety issues. The Ola electric scooter has also arrived at an extremely aggressive price of Rs. 1 lakh for the S1 variant, and Rs. 1.30 lakh for the S1 Pro variant. All prices are ex-showroom India. Now, depending on the state, these prices further drop based on the subsidy available. On paper at least, the Ola S1 certainly looks like a winner. But how does it fair against the competition? We compare the Ola S1's pricing with the top rivals in the electric scooter segment - Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube.

To make for direct price comparison, we will be considering the post-subsidy ex-showroom prices in Delhi. Here's the pricing for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro after subsidy:

Ola S1 and S1 Pro prices after FAME II and state subsidy

The Ather 450 Plus is about Rs. 28,000 expensive than the Ola S1, while the 450X commands a premium of Rs. 22,000

Ola S1 vs Ather 450X

Without a doubt, the benchmark in the electric scooter segment, the Ather 450X is one of the best scooters out there and that will make for an impressive rivalry between both models. Much like the Ola scooter, the Ather offering is available in two variants - 450 Plus and 450X. The scooter gets a 5.4 kW on the 450 Plus, while a 6 kW motor powers the 450X. Ather claims a true range of 70 km on the 450 Plus and 85 km on the 450X. The IDC range (Indian Driving Cycle) stands at 116 km on a single charge for the 450X and 100 km for the 450 Plus. The Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs. 1.13 lakh, while the 450X will set you back by Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, after Subsidy), which make it substantially more expensive than the S1 and the S1 Pro.

The Bajaj Chetak commands a premium of Rs. 43,000 over the Ola S1 and Rs. 13,000 over the Ola S1 Pro in Bengaluru

Ola S1 vs Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak has been the other formidable rival in this space and while its availability has been extremely limited, the model is indeed promising. The Bajaj Chetak uses a 3.8 kW motor that develops about 5 bhp and 16.2 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 90 km (IDC) in the Eco mode. The top speed on the scooter is around 70 kmph. The Chetak can be fully charged in about six to eight hours. Since the Chetak is not sold in Delhi yet, we'll consider Bengaluru instead and the model is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Ola S1 is priced at Rs. 1 lakh, while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The TVS iQube is the second most affordable offering in this comparison and more expensive than the Ola S1 by Rs. 6,000. It undercuts the S1 Pro by Rs. 29,000

Ola S1 vs TVS iQube

The TVS iQube has so far been the most affordable of the new line-up of electric scooters and also the most practical coming close to its petrol-powered siblings. The iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor that produces about 6 bhp and 140 Nm. The top speed is about 78 kmph with a range of about 75 km on a single charge. The TVS iQube is priced at Rs. 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, after subsidy) but does not undercut the Ola S1 but is cheaper than the S1 Pro.

The Simple One is about Rs. 10,000 more than the Ola S1, and is cheaper than the S1 Pro by Rs. 20,000

Ola S1 vs Simple One

And finally, the newest entrant in the segment, the Simple One arrived just hours after the Ola S1 and both models cater to similar segments. The Simple One uses a 4.5 kW electric motor with 72 Nm of peak torque on offer. The model can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.95 seconds and has a top speed of 105 kmph. Simple Energy claims the One e-scooter gets the world's longest-range on an electric scooter at 236 km (IDC) that drops to 203 km in the Eco mode. The pan India price for the Simple One is Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) before subsidies kick in as per the state.