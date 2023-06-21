Opinion: Why We Ride Motorcycles

It was 1982, or ’83, when I had my first feel of the throttle of a two-wheeler. It wasn’t technically a motorcycle, but a scooter nonetheless with a petrol-powered engine and hand-twisted gearshift. I remember it vividly; it was a green Lamby (Lambretta Li150 Series 1 scooter which was re-branded with that name during the 1980s). My rather adventurous, (and not so responsible), uncle had taken me out on a joyride on that sunny, warm afternoon. I was standing up front, on the floorboard, and he let me have a feel of the handlebar and the throttle. It was only for a few minutes, but more than enough to sow the seeds of what was to become a lifelong obsession.

Also Read: Which Motorcycle Should You Buy?

By the mid-1980s, when 100 cc two-stroke motorcycles changed the motorcycling landscape, the Yamaha RX100 became the default choice of performance enthusiasts.

By the late ‘80s, when everyone was zipping around in shiny 100 cc two-stroke motorcycles, the same uncle put together bits and pieces from several of his old Lambretta scooter collection and built me a hand-me-down Vijay Super scooter. It got a rather unique coat of paint from left-over shades at the friendly car workshop next door. A few, not-mentionable stickers plastered on the body, that Vijay Super became my companion for over a year but also taught me invaluable life lessons in motorcycle maintenance. Clutch and accelerator cables would snap without warning, and I always had to keep two of each in the toolbox, along with an assortment of useful tools for roadside repairs. After a few months of ownership, I could manage basic maintenance myself, including an oil change, as well as cleaning the carb and tuning it.

Also Read: Analysis - New Wave Of British Heavy Metal

The Hero Honda CD 100, another product of Indo-Jap collaboration in the '80s, marketed with the television commercial “Fill It, Shut It, Forget It,” captured the hearts and minds of millions.

My two-wheeler ownership took a few steps up by the mid ‘90s with a shiny new, red, two-stroke Suzuki joining the garage. By the end of that decade and into the first few years of the new millennium, my interest was piqued by long-distance riding, something which was not so commonplace back then as it is today. Experiences and ownership of motorcycles also expanded from several single-cylinder thumpers to parallel-twin two-strokes, and then onto bigger multiple cylinder machines. Motorcycling is a passion which, through a bit of luck, some sacrifices and a certain amount of dedication, one has also been able to purse as a profession over recent years. Even today, the excitement of trying out a new motorcycle, be it a modest 150 cc commuter motorcycle or the latest middleweight naked, is like going on a ride for the first time.

Also Read: KTM 125 Duke Review

The Yamaha RD350 is one of the most iconic performance motorcycles of the time. The author had the pleasure of owning one much later in the 2000s.

For many, choosing to ride a motorcycle isn’t just a need or a hobby; it’s pure passion. Some chase their passion taking on multiple-day, long distance rides, others spend time catching up with similar friends over the weekend; be it a coffee run, Sunday breakfast ride or a leisurely run through the suburbs. And then, there are those who choose to get dirty on trails, riding off-road every weekend. There are also the track-day regulars who seek to satisfy their need for speed in a safe and responsible environment. And then, there are those who choose to ride round the world, following the tyre treads of many two-wheeled adventurers before them, choosing to live a life on the road, for years on end.

Also Read: Best Motorcycle Reviews Of 2022

Riding on a racetrack is as much engaging and thrilling experience as it is, riding off-road. For some of us, it's the best of both worlds, each offering a different flavour of adrenaline-pumping excitement.

For me, riding a motorcycle has been more than just adrenaline-pumping excitement, adventure and a sense of freedom. Standing in the crossroads of what was once a career-deciding moment over a decade ago, I chose the outdoor and somewhat physically demanding life that a career in motorcycling offered, rather than being stuck behind a desk in an air-conditioned office. Motorcycling has also helped me grieve personal loss, helped me heal through tragedy, and helped me overcome stress when the going got tough on the road of life.

Also Read: Iconic Motorcycles In India Over The Years

Whether it's trail riding or road riding, some plain, simple fun hustling a bike off-road can be extremely satisfying.

Two-wheeled therapy is something which has a real sense of meaning to me. When news of my brother’s sudden, unexpected death came a few years ago, I happened to be on a racetrack testing that year’s best bikes. To this day, I don’t remember the bike, but I will always remember the empty racetrack and the corners. It was that one motorcycle ride of a couple of laps around the empty track which helped me clear my mind and get on to face life as it is and accepting the irreplaceable loss in the family.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 Comparison Review

For some of us, motorcycling isn't just a hobby, but a way of life, something which we intend to continue doing for as long as we can.

Motorcycling is as much about a sense of personal freedom as it’s about pure fun. For some of us, motorcycling is an intrinsic part of our lives. For some others, it’s an identity, an extension of the personality. Adventure, freedom, thrill, excitement – these are only words reflecting the state of mind. There’s no drug, herbal or man-made, which can guarantee all these feelings and more, than perhaps the joy of exploring the open road from behind the ‘bars of a motorcycle.

So, why do you ride a motorcycle?