Best Motorcycle Reviews Of 2022

2022 may not have had much action in the scooter segment, particularly in petrol-powered scooters, but with domestic market sales picking up, there have been quite a few motorcycles that we’ve had the chance to review. Fuel-efficient commuter motorcycles, the latest entry-level modern classics, sport bikes and a few adventure bikes as well, 2022 did have variety when it came to motorcycle launches in India.

Here’s a list of some of the bikes that we really had fun reviewing. This list of bikes don’t necessarily have the ‘best’ bikes in their respective segments, but if you are looking, or window-shopping, do check out our favourite bike reviews of 2022. Here's a list of best bike reviews, arranged in ascending order by engine displacement, and segment.

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is the newest model in the Pulsar family and is completely all-new compared to the previous generation model. It comes with a new engine, new chassis, new bodywork and new features. It's lighter, more refined and promises good fuel economy as well.

Bajaj Pulsar P160



The newest and smallest motorcycle on the list is the all-new Bajaj Pulsar P150. It gets completely updated from the ground up, with a new engine, new frame, new design, new suspension and new features. It’s lighter and promises better engine refinement, more comfort and better fuel economy. Needless to say, after spending some time with the new Bajaj Pulsar P150, we can say it hits all the right notes to justify the “all new” Pulsar tag! Go on, read the review!

The baby V-Strom is based on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 platform, and promises to be a well-rounded sport touring bike at a budget.



Suzuki V-Strom SX



The Suzuki V-Strom SX is the budget adventure touring bike from Suzuki Motorcycle India. With our experience, there’s a lot of strengths the V-Strom SX has. Attractive colour options, a tall stance, mini-ADV looks, it also has a lot of capability as a comfortable touring machine, with great highway manners, at a price tag which makes it even more attractive. In our book, the Suzuki V-Strom SX definitely ticks all the right boxes for someone looking for an adventure touring machine at a budget.

The TVS Ronin is a solid statement from TVS that the company known for sporty motorcycles, can make a well-engineered, relaxed commuter with a retro-inspired modern design. It offers a good alternative to the likes of Royal Enfield and Yezdi bikes.

TVS Ronin



The TVS Ronin has a design which is more modern than retro, and at first glance, it may be confusing to many. As a motorcycle though, the Ronin springs a pleasant surprise! Its biggest strengths are its price, easy rideability, and excellent ride and handling. With an engine that is refined and extremely tractable, the TVS Ronin makes for the ideal city companion, and therefore makes a strong case for anyone looking at a comfortable, easygoing motorcycle which has that somewhat retro charm, but inherently modern in every way.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable and accessible model in the Royal Enfield motorcycle line-up.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350



The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale right now. With a smaller front wheel, lighter kerb weight and smooth J-series 350 cc engine, the Hunter 350 is the perfect motorcycle for everyday riding, and is approachable, affordable and accessible as a first bike, or even as an upgrade from smaller motorcycles. Read our review to get the full lowdown on the RE Hunter 350!

Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411



The Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 offers a more accessible model in the Royal Enfield Himalayan family. With a smaller front wheel, slightly less front suspension travel, the Scram 411 is less intimidating than the Himalayan, but promises decent all-round capability. We spent time with the Scram 411 out on the highway, through some country roads and with a fair bit of off-road trail riding as well, and came back impressed!

The Yezdi Roadster is the closest in design and stance to the original 250 cc, two-stroke engine Yezdi motorcycles from the 1970s.

Yezdi Roadster



The Yezdi Roadster is the highest-selling model in the Yezdi Motorcycle line-up. With a design that is closest to the original two-stroke Yezdi motorcycles from the ‘70s, the Yezdi Roadster does offer a unique flavour, and an engine that is slightly bigger and more powerful than its cousins, the Jawa Classic and the Jawa 42. If it’s a true-blue, nostalgia-filled Yezdi one is looking for, the Yezdi Roadster certainly has that charm!

The Yezdi Scrambler has no direct rival, with the closest competition being the Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411. It's got a torquey engine, and is fun to ride, on the road, and off it!

Yezdi Scrambler



It’s got a minimalistic, stripped-down look, ribbed single-piece flat seat, a flat and wide handlebar, and the Yezdi Scrambler may share the engine with its siblings, but the state of tune is slightly different. The torque kicks in earlier, and it feels eager with a throaty exhaust note complementing the engine’s performance. The suspension is slightly on the firmer side, but that helps the Yezdi Scrambler feel agile and planted, when you do decide to slide it around. For someone looking for a fun and entertaining package on two-wheels at a budget, the Yezdi Scrambler makes a strong case for itself.

The Yezdi Adventure is an entry-level adventure motorcycle, which offers a real alternative to the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Although its design is also similar, the engine character is quite different.

Yezdi Adventure



The Yezdi Adventure is perhaps the only alternative to the Royal Enfield Himalayan as an affordable, off-road capable, adventure bike. It’s got the stance, the suspension travel, and the capability to take on the rough, and to cover long distances without much effort. Read our first ride impressions of the Yezdi Adventure to get a sense of what it offers, in terms of off-road capability, dynamics and performance!

The Yezdi Motorcycle range is offered on sale together with the Jawa brand, both under Classic Legends' dual-brand dealerships. As things stand today, the Yezdi Roadster is the most popular model in the Yezdi line-up, having a stance and design which is nostaligia-filled and closest to the original Yezdi motorcycles from the 1970s. In the New Year, we intend to spend some more time, with the Yezdi Adventure and Yezdi Scrambler and bring to you in-depth reviews in their real environment.

Drop-dead gorgeous, the Jawa 42 Bobber has no real rival, except for its sibling, the Jawa Perak. It's the most affordable factory custom bobber on sale in India.

Jawa 42 Bobber



The Jawa 42 Bobber is the most affordable factory custom bobber on sale in India. For anyone looking to make a style statement with their ride, the Jawa 42 Bobber is absolutely gorgeous, and there’s nothing quite like it in its price bracket. It may lack practicality, and doesn’t come with a pillion seat. But for anyone looking to make a statement on the road, the 42 Bobber has a lot going for it.

The KTM RC 390 gets updated, making it more practical and street-friendly. While becoming more versatile, the new KTM RC 390 certainly is an impressive entry-level sportbike!

KTM RC 390



The 2022 KTM RC 390 has been updated to make it appeal to a wider range of riders, make it more street friendly and to make it comfortable for everyday riding. For someone looking to upgrade from a smaller motorcycle to a true-blue sportbike, or even for someone considering a first sportbike, the 2022 KTM RC 390 makes a strong case to be on the list of considerations. We spent the better part of a day with it at Bajaj Auto’s test track in Chakan, and came back impressed!

The BMW G 310 RR offers an alternative to the KTM RC 390. It's more versatile, and can be used for commuting, touring and even the occasional track outing!

BMW G 310 RR



The made-in-India BMW G 310 RR shares the same platform with the TVS Apache RR 310, but offers its own distinct flavour and premium appeal. For anyone looking for an entry-level sportbike, the BMW G 310 RR offers everything; good dynamics, decent performance and a level of agility and entertainment that makes it a versatile package. Is it the right bike for you? Read our review of the BMW G 310 RR.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has superb dynamics, road handling and an entertaining inline three-cylinder engine. It may not have great off-road capability, but as a touring bike, it's an entertaining companion on a twisty mountain road.



Triumph Tiger Sport 660



The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is the baby Tiger. And even though it may lack off-road capability, the Tiger Sport 660 is a versatile middleweight sport touring bike that is certainly impressive. It’s still relatively expensive, but as a first premium bike, something which can very easily do the daily commute, take on short weekend blasts, and also take on touring duties, the Tiger Sport 660’s biggest strength is in its dynamics along a twisty mountain road! Read the review, check out our video!

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650X offers a superb mid-size adventure bike with good off-road capability, that could well make it the benchmark in its segment, as a product.

Moto Morini X-Cape 650X



As a brand, Moto Morini may not be so well-known, and the MotoVault retail chain may yet have limited reach, but the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 has a lot going for it. Great off-road manners, impressive weight distribution, fully-adjustable suspension, switchable ABS, superb tyres and a tractable engine make the X-Cape 650X a very impressive package overall!

Moto Morini is a relatively new and unknown brand in India yet. And despite impressive products, both in the X-Cape 650 and the Seiemmezzo 61/2 scrambler, much of the brand's success will depend on sales, after sales and network reach of the MotoVault enterprise by Adishwar Auto. We hope to spend some more time with both these bikes in the New Year to get a sense of how they perform over a longer time.

The Suzuki Katana pays homage to the 1981 model of the same name. It's an entertaining package all right, and is quite impressive overall, and that's why it makes it to this list!

Suzuki Katana



The new Suzuki Katana pays homage to the 1981 model of the same name. Based on the inline four-cylinder engine of the Suzuki GSX-S1000R, the new Suzuki Katana has everything going for it; impressive acceleration, engine refinement, balance and sharp handling. It has a few shortcomings, and the retro-inspired naked design may have polarising opinions, but as an entertaining package on two wheels, the new Suzuki Katana offers motorcycling in its pure sense, and is a guaranteed entertainer!

The Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a complete upgrade in 2022, and despite being a full-size adventure bike, we had quite a time riding it on a twisty mountain road, and through some trails in the Himalayas!

Triumph Tiger 1200



The new Triumph Tiger 1200 loses weight, gets more performance from its new triple-cylinder engine and a whole lot of updates to the electronics suite, and even gets semi-active suspension. As an all-round ADV, the new Tiger 1200 has a lot going for it. It has superb road manners, a punchy engine which is up for some spirited shenanigans on a twisty mountain road, and is very well up to the task, when the road ends and the trails begin! It’s still a big adventure bike, but one that is quite impressive!

That's all from the carandbike team here. If you ride a motorcycle, please always wear a helmet, and don't forget to strap it down tight. Be safe, ride safe, and go back home to your loved ones safe and sound! From all of us at carandbike, wish you a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!