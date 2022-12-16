2022 Bajaj Pulsar P150 Review: Is This The Best Pulsar 150 Yet?

Trendsetter – the dictionary definition is “someone or something that starts or helps to popularise a new fashion, style, movement, etc.” In a way that is what the first-generation Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles can be best described as. Muscular and sporty, the first Pulsar motorcycles captured the hearts and minds of a whole generation of young riders. First introduced in November 2001, the Pulsar twins (in 150 cc and 180 cc engine options) set new benchmarks for Bajaj Auto’s credibility as an Indian motorcycle manufacturer.

The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar was definitely a trendsetter. It captured the hearts and minds of a whole new generation of new riders across India. The Pulsar 150 soon became the bestselling 150 cc motorcycle.



The Bajaj Pulsar



“Definitely Male” – the tagline for a television commercial in the beginning of the millennium, to “The Fastest Indian” tag towards the end of the decade, cemented the Pulsar brand name as sporty, exciting, performance-oriented motorcycles, becoming the default choice of thousands of young riders across India. By 2010, the Pulsar family had models ranging from 135 cc, 150 cc, 180 cc, 200 cc and 220 cc, the Pulsar brand catering to the needs and aspirations of a wide range of customers.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 was known as a sporty, performance-oriented, yet economical 150 cc motorcycle. And it set the sales charts on fire, till newer and more stylish rivals challenged its position.

But it was the Pulsar 150 which brought in the volumes for Bajaj Auto, establishing numero uno position in the sales charts for several years in a row in the 150 cc premium commuter segment. Competition from products like the Honda Unicorn and TVS Apache RTR 160 did shake up the Pulsar 150’s position, but it still maintains the position of one of the top 3 bestselling motorcycles in the segment, and the leading model in certain regions and states across the country.

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 gets completely updated, with a new engine, new frame, new design and components.



In 2022, the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 gets completely updated from the ground-up, with a new engine, new frame, new design, new suspension and new features. It’s lighter than the outgoing model, promises more refinement, features, comfort and better fuel economy. But does the new Pulsar P150 have what it takes to take a shot at the top spot in this popular segment? We spent some time with the all-new Pulsar P150 to get a sense of what it offers, and if it’s the best Pulsar 150 yet.

The new Pulsar P150's design takes inspiration from its bigger siblings, the Pulsar N160 and N250.



Design & Features



The silhouette of the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is familiar; the design isn’t path-breaking or radical in a way, but it’s something which doesn’t look “all-new.” That’s because the P150’s design is inspired by its bigger siblings, the Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar N160. But that’s where the similarities end. In fact, the P150 does hold its own, but there’s no mistaking the common design language with its bigger siblings, including the aggressive tank extensions, sharp body panels and a belly pan.

The Pulsar P150's face though is different from the N160 and N250, with a different headlight set-up.

The face though has a slightly different LED projector headlight, and it sits below the Pulsar N160 and will replace the ageing Pulsar 150, which will be discontinued soon. The new semi-digital instrument console is the same one seen on the N160 and N250. It gets comes with all necessary information, including two trip meters, distance to empty display, a clock, a side-stand cut off and gear position indicator. The P150 also gets a handy USB charging socket.

The semi-digital ‘infinity’ instrument console has good visibility, but in the age of full-digital consoles, it looks slightly dated. But there will be fans of an analog tachometer needle.



Now, design is subjective, and the new Pulsar P150 does have good build quality and manages to look the part of a latest-generation Pulsar. However, in 2022, it misses out on a few elements which could have upped the ‘premium’ quotient. A full-digital instrument console, perhaps with a dash of colour, could have spruced things up a bit.

The Pulsar P150 has a likeable design, not over-the-top, but not extraordinarily attractive as well.



A sportier, more stylish design language could have perhaps made the P150 appeal to a wider range of riders, including first time riders looking for some flamboyance with their ride. Nevertheless, its proportions are likeable and the rather ‘safe’ design could probably help it appeal to the slightly older ‘commuter’ crowd as well, rather than target just the young.

The Pulsar P150 has a slightly longer wheelbase, and it weighs 9 kg less than the outgoing Pulsar 150, with weight savings in the engine, frame, exhaust system, suspension and footpegs.



Dimensions & Weight



The P150 is also longer than the N160, and its seat height of 790 mm is also marginally lower, to give it more accessibility to riders of different heights and build. The top-spec dual-disc variant gets clip-on handlebars, and a split seat. Overall, there are quite a few noticeable changes in the P150 from the outgoing Pulsar 150. The twin rear shocks have been replaced by a monoshock, and the side-slung exhaust has been replaced by an underbelly unit.

Only the dual-disc variant gets a split seat and clip-on handlebars.

The new engine is lighter, the new dual-cradle chassis lighter and stiffer, and the fuel tank slightly smaller, with 14 litre capacity. The lighter aluminium footpegs, smaller front brake disc and underbelly exhaust have all aided in significant weight savings for the new Pulsar P150. The dual-disc variant, with its 141 kg kerb weight is 9 kg lighter than its predecessor. But there have been some cost considerations as well, like the smaller 260 mm front disc, and even in the top-spec variant, it comes with only single-channel ABS.



All-new, two-valve engine is based on the Pulsar N160, with a slightly smaller bore. It makes 14.3 bhp @ 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm @ 6,000 rpm.



Engine & Performance



The all-new, single-cylinder, two-valve, 150 cc engine has the same bore and stroke as before but gets marginally more power and torque. Maximum power is 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm, while 13.5 Nm of peak torque is achieved at 6,000 rpm. The two-valve engine may not be designed for top-end performance, but 90 per cent of usable torque is spread between 3,500 rpm and 8,000 rpm. The result is that the engine is tractable, and doesn’t require frequent downshifts. No matter which gear you’re in, there’s always some grunt available to tackle the urban jungle.

The two-valve engine is refined, the gear shifts precise and acceleration is linear.

In performance, the Pulsar P150 comes across as a likeable motorcycle. Acceleration is linear, gear shifts precise and the engine refined. Claimed 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time is 5.2 seconds, and it can cruise comfortably all day long at 80 kmph.Yes, it will hit over 100 kmph without effort, but 70 to 100 kmph isn’t quite urgent, and take some patience and real estate to hit, not that it matters from a 150 cc motorcycle. With a claimed fuel economy of 49 kmpl, the Pulsar P150 also hits the sweet spot when it comes to running costs.



Show it a few corners, the new Pulsar P150 displays a level of dynamics that is quite likeable. The light and stiffened chassis, along with the low kerb weight makes it a stable motorcycle, whether in a straight line, or around a corner.



Ride & Handling



The engine is a stressed member of the frame, which is lighter and stiffer as well, with 78 per cent more vertical stiffness, 50 per cent lateral stiffness, and 10 per cent longitudinal stiffness, according to Bajaj Auto. What those numbers translate to is neutral handling and quite impressive dynamics, even when the twisties come up. It’s certainly not a corner-carving sportbike, but the P150 reveals a level of handling and dynamics which is right up there with the very best in its segment.

The MRF tyres offer decent grip, and the single-channel ABS works well, although the rear wheel does have a tendency to lock up under very hard braking.



It’s stable, and the MRF tyres offer enough grip when pushed around a corner. The suspension has been tuned for comfort and it shows when you hit some bumps and road undulations. If it’s comfortable ride quality you’re looking for, the P150 certainly has those bases covered. The brakes work well for the segment, but a little more bite and progression would have been certainly welcome. In all, refined engine, great handling to filter through traffic and good ride quality all combine to make an impressive package.



The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 offers affordability, good performance, comfortable ride quality and decent fuel economy; all characteristics to make it worth considering in its segment.



Verdict



Priced from Rs. 1,16,755 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the single-disc variant, going up to Rs. 1,19,757 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the dual-disc variant, the Pulsar P150 is competitively priced as well. It’s one of the more affordable bikes in its segment, promises good fuel economy, and it has all the qualities to justify the “all-new” tag it carries. Refined performance, good ride quality and very good fuel efficiency certainly makes it worth considering for anyone looking at a 150 cc motorcycle.

The 2022 Bajaj Pulsar P150 hits all the right notes as a well-rounded and impressive 150 cc premium commuter motorcycle.



As a well-rounded and impressive 150 cc premium commuter motorcycle, the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 hits all the right notes. And that’s more than enough reason why it shouldn’t be considered by anyone looking for a new motorcycle in its segment.

Eventually, in today’s world where style statement and presence matter as much as performance, dynamics and fuel economy, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 will have its task cut out to re-take the top spot in the segment. And there’s also the question that remains, if, as the latest-generation Pulsar 150, it has what it takes to be a trendsetter. Now, that’s something which isn’t entirely convincing.

(Photography: Prashant Chaudhary)

For anyone looking at a new 150 cc motorcycle, the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 should definitely be on the shortlist. But as a game-changer like the first-generation Pulsar 150 was, the new P150 isn't as convincing as a trendsetter.