New Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.17 Lakh

Following the launch of the new Pulsar N160, Bajaj has now launched the new Pulsar P150 in India. Priced from Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new P150 sits between the older Pulsar 150 and the new N160 and is underpinned by the new Pulsar platform that debuted with the Pulsar 250s in 2021.

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Pulsar P150 Single Disc Rs 1.17 Lakh Pulsar P150 Twin Disc Rs 1.20 Lakh

In terms of design, the P150 follows the design direction of the new generation of Pulsars with a sportier look than the older 150 including a new underbody exhaust. Bajaj has also gone with some styling differentiation between the single-disc and twin-disc variants with the latter a getting clip-on handlebar and a split seat design and a different grab handle. The new P150 also sits on a longer wheelbase at 1352 mm as against 1345mm for the older Pulsar 150 Twin Disc.

The Single Disc variant gets a one-piece seat and a single tubular handlebar

The new platform also brings upgrades to the suspension with the twin rear shocks of the older 150 replaced by a monoshock while at the front it retains a 31mm telescopic fork. Interestingly, unlike the older 150 the twin disc variant does not get a 37 mm telescopic fork.

The move to the new platform also makes the P150 Single-Disc lighter than the older Pulsar 150 though the Twin Disc variant is about 4kg heavier. Powering the new P150 is a new 149.68cc, single-cylinder air-cooled unit that develops 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm – up from the Pulsar 150’s 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm. The unit is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Stopping power comes from a 260 mm front disc and either a 230 mm rear disc or 130 mm rear drum depending on the variant.

The Twin Disc variant gets a split seat and lower-set clip-on handlebars

On the features front the new P150 packs in kit such as a part-digital instrument cluster, gear indicator, distance to empty indicator, LED projector headlamp and tail-lamp, and a USB charger.

In terms of pricing, the new Pulsar P150 costs about Rs 6,000 more than the older model.