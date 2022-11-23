  • Home
  • News
  • New Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.17 Lakh

New Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.17 Lakh

The new Pulsar P150 is built around the all-new Pulsar platform that debut last year and packs in more tech than the older Pulsar 150.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
23-Nov-22 11:49 AM IST
New Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.17 Lakh banner
Highlights
  • New Pulsar P150 sits on the new platform that debuted in 2021
  • Priced about Rs 6,000 more than the old Pulsar 150
  • Available in two variants - Single Disc and Twin Disc

Following the launch of the new Pulsar N160, Bajaj has now launched the new Pulsar P150 in India. Priced from Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new P150 sits between the older Pulsar 150 and the new N160 and is underpinned by the new Pulsar platform that debuted with the Pulsar 250s in 2021.

VariantPrice (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Pulsar P150 Single DiscRs 1.17 Lakh
Pulsar P150 Twin DiscRs 1.20 Lakh

In terms of design, the P150 follows the design direction of the new generation of Pulsars with a sportier look than the older 150 including a new underbody exhaust. Bajaj has also gone with some styling differentiation between the single-disc and twin-disc variants with the latter a getting clip-on handlebar and a split seat design and a different grab handle. The new P150 also sits on a longer wheelbase at 1352 mm as against 1345mm for the older Pulsar 150 Twin Disc.

The Single Disc variant gets a one-piece seat and a single tubular handlebar

The new platform also brings upgrades to the suspension with the twin rear shocks of the older 150 replaced by a monoshock while at the front it retains a 31mm telescopic fork. Interestingly, unlike the older 150 the twin disc variant does not get a 37 mm telescopic fork.

The move to the new platform also makes the P150 Single-Disc lighter than the older Pulsar 150 though the Twin Disc variant is about 4kg heavier. Powering the new P150 is a new 149.68cc, single-cylinder air-cooled unit that develops 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm – up from the Pulsar 150’s 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm. The unit is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Stopping power comes from a 260 mm front disc and either a 230 mm rear disc or 130 mm rear drum depending on the variant.

The Twin Disc variant gets a split seat and lower-set clip-on handlebars

On the features front the new P150 packs in kit such as a part-digital instrument cluster, gear indicator, distance to empty indicator, LED projector headlamp and tail-lamp, and a USB charger.

In terms of pricing, the new Pulsar P150 costs about Rs 6,000 more than the older model.

Related Articles
Bajaj Auto Tops Q2 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand
Bajaj Auto Tops Q2 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand
27 days ago
Bajaj Auto Tops Q2 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand
Bajaj Auto Tops Q2 Profit Estimates On Higher Prices, Domestic Demand
1 month ago
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 32 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 32 Per Cent
2 months ago
New Bajaj Pulsar N150 Spotted Testing in India
New Bajaj Pulsar N150 Spotted Testing in India
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
2Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

Bajaj Bikes

View All
No opinion data available