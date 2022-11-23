New Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.17 Lakh
- New Pulsar P150 sits on the new platform that debuted in 2021
- Priced about Rs 6,000 more than the old Pulsar 150
- Available in two variants - Single Disc and Twin Disc
Following the launch of the new Pulsar N160, Bajaj has now launched the new Pulsar P150 in India. Priced from Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new P150 sits between the older Pulsar 150 and the new N160 and is underpinned by the new Pulsar platform that debuted with the Pulsar 250s in 2021.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Pulsar P150 Single Disc
|Rs 1.17 Lakh
|Pulsar P150 Twin Disc
|Rs 1.20 Lakh
In terms of design, the P150 follows the design direction of the new generation of Pulsars with a sportier look than the older 150 including a new underbody exhaust. Bajaj has also gone with some styling differentiation between the single-disc and twin-disc variants with the latter a getting clip-on handlebar and a split seat design and a different grab handle. The new P150 also sits on a longer wheelbase at 1352 mm as against 1345mm for the older Pulsar 150 Twin Disc.
The Single Disc variant gets a one-piece seat and a single tubular handlebar
The new platform also brings upgrades to the suspension with the twin rear shocks of the older 150 replaced by a monoshock while at the front it retains a 31mm telescopic fork. Interestingly, unlike the older 150 the twin disc variant does not get a 37 mm telescopic fork.
The move to the new platform also makes the P150 Single-Disc lighter than the older Pulsar 150 though the Twin Disc variant is about 4kg heavier. Powering the new P150 is a new 149.68cc, single-cylinder air-cooled unit that develops 14.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm – up from the Pulsar 150’s 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm. The unit is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Stopping power comes from a 260 mm front disc and either a 230 mm rear disc or 130 mm rear drum depending on the variant.
The Twin Disc variant gets a split seat and lower-set clip-on handlebars
On the features front the new P150 packs in kit such as a part-digital instrument cluster, gear indicator, distance to empty indicator, LED projector headlamp and tail-lamp, and a USB charger.
In terms of pricing, the new Pulsar P150 costs about Rs 6,000 more than the older model.