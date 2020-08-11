Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise By 30 Per Cent In July Compared To June 2020

After a disastrous first quarter, a majority of which was lost due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the Indian Auto Industry is finally showing signs of revival. According to the monthly sales numbers released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a total of 14,64,133 passenger vehicles were sold in the country in July 2020 which is 30 per cent more than the previous month when a total of 11,19,048 units were sold. However when compared to July 2019, sales have registered a sharp decline. In the same month last year 17,01,832 passenger vehicles were sold in the country, which marked a de-growth of 14 per cent.
Sales of passenger cars went up by 73 percent at 182,779 units in July against 105,617 units in June.
Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, said, “After few consecutive of months of plummeted sales in a post-Covid scenario, there are signs of green-shoots in Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, where the Year-on-Year de-growth is much lesser than the previous months. The sales numbers in the month of August would indicate, if this is a sustainable demand and not just a pent-up demand”. However according to SIAM, data for brands like BMW, Mercedes,Tata Motors and Volvo Auto have not been made available and therefore is not a part of these numbers.
Sales of 2-wheelers improved by 26 % in July when compared to June 2020
The numbers are a sharp contrast to the retail numbers released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Monday. According to FADA a total of 11,42,633 vehicles were registered in the entire country in the month of July, which is 16 per cent more than the number of vehicles registered in June 2020. However, according to FADA a total of 17,92,879 vehicles were registered in July 2019, which means this month has seen a big negative growth of 36 per cent when compared to the previous year.
