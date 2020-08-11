Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise By 30 Per Cent In July Compared To June 2020

Sales of passenger cars went up by 73 percent at 182,779 units in July against 105,617 units in June.

Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, said, “After few consecutive of months of plummeted sales in a post-Covid scenario, there are signs of green-shoots in Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, where the Year-on-Year de-growth is much lesser than the previous months. The sales numbers in the month of August would indicate, if this is a sustainable demand and not just a pent-up demand”. However according to SIAM, data for brands like BMW, Mercedes,Tata Motors and Volvo Auto have not been made available and therefore is not a part of these numbers.