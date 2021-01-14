Passenger Vehicle Sales Witness 13.59 Per Cent Increment In December 2020

After a challenging year, the high sales in December was the silver lining of 2020 for OEMs

Recovering from a difficult year on many front, the Indian passenger vehicle segment saw a silver lining as it concluded the year on a high. The sector saw 252,998 units were sold in December 2020, witnessing a double-digit growth of 13.59 per cent as against 222,728 units sold in December 2019, according to the data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). It is to be noted that the sales were already at a low in December 2019 with less production and reduced inventory as manufacturers were in the process of transitioning to BS6 emission regulations.

While passenger vehicles sales grew in double digits, the two-wheeler sector saw an increment of 7.42 per cent with 11,27,917 units sold in December last year. In comparison, 10,50,038 units were sold in December 2019.

Automakers concluded the year on a high as the December 2019 sales set a low base in terms of the year-on-year difference

Meanwhile, the commercial passenger vehicle segment continued to see a drastic drop in year-on-year volumes. Three-wheeler sales at 22,125 units last month, a decline of 58.87 per cent, as opposed to 53,975 units sold a year before. In addition, 33 quadricycles were sold in December 2020.

Collectively, the passenger vehicle sector saw a growth of 5.76 per cent as it sold 14,03,041 units last month, as opposed to 13,26,594 units sold in December 2019.

