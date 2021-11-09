Pepsi CEO Reveals Tesla Semi Deliveries Will Happen This Quarter

While Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk had outlined that the Semi Electric Truck had been delayed till 2023 but now Pepsi's CEO has revealed that it expects to get deliveries of its first electric class 8 trucks before the end of this year.

"We replace our fleet regularly, every ten years more or less...and we are already starting to buy electric trucks from Tesla. I mean I don't want to promote anybody, but that's the brand we are using so far, and we are getting our first deliveries this Q4," said Ramon Laguarta in an interview with CNBC.

(DHL Orders 10 Tesla Semi Electric Truck For Testing)

Pepsi has placed the biggest individual order for the Semi which was done in 2017 when Tesla unveiled the vehicle. It has ordered 100 trucks and Pepsi at the time said that it would use 15 trucks by the end of 2021 which could be used at its Frito-Lay Modesto, California facility and help it return into a zero-emissions facility.

Tesla could be sending over preproduction Semis as part of a trail as Tesla has been making progress towards low volume production at its Nevada gigafactory. Tesla has also been making its 4680 cells at the same facility.