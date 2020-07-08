Piaggio Launches E-Commerce Platform For Commercial Vehicles

Piaggio says that the new website is designed to offer its customers a better buying experience

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), has introduced a new e-commerce platform for its commercial vehicles called - Ape Auto Mall. It is a first of its kind online retail platform in the commercial vehicle segment in India, and it currently offers Piaggio's Ape range, both cargo and passenger carriers. The company has already launched an e-commerce website for its two-wheeler brands - Vespa and Aprilia, in June 2020. Piaggio has integrated its dealer network across India with the new e-commerce platform for local connect and standardised delivery experience.

Piaggio says that the new website is designed to offer its customers a better buying experience. Customers can easily navigate through various sections of the website. Once they select the city, the website will display only the models available in that region making the process convenient. Customers can also access product features & technical information before making the final decision.

The e-commerce site currently offers Piaggio's Ape range, both cargo and passenger carriers

Talking about the new e-commerce website, Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, "The launch of this unique platform in the commercial vehicle space will enable our customers to book their selected model from the comfort of their homes without visiting the showroom. We feel that this one of its kind offering in the Indian CV space will benefit our customers in many ways. We are constantly innovating with our products and processes to address the needs of changing times, and we have planned many more initiatives in the near future for our customers."

Piaggio has already started reopening its showrooms in several cities across India

The website also provides various finance options to the customer who can apply for the required amount of loan directly through the platform. So, the customers will get to see both, the ex-showroom, as well as, the on-road price for their city, calculate their EMI, apply for a loan from their preferred financier, and book online by paying a token ₹ 1000. Once the documentation is complete and the final payment is made, the selected vehicle will be delivered to the customer's doorstep by trained dealership staff with all safety measures followed.

Of course, Piaggio has already started reopening its showrooms in several cities across India, in-line with all hygiene and safety standards. So, customers who prefer visiting the showroom can do so.

