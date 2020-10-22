Piaggio Launches The Ape E-City Electric Auto In Thiruvananthapuram And Kozhikode

Piaggio India has launched its all-electric three-wheeler, the Ape E-City, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cities, in Kerala. The company launched its electric three-wheeler range towards the end of last year, in December 2019, and while it was earlier launched in Kochi, now Piaggio has added, the aforementioned cities, to the Ape E-City electric auto's markets. The Piaggio Ape E-City was the first E-auto in India to come with swappable battery technology, and in Kerala, it's available at a price of close to ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the latest development Malind Kapur, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Channel Development, Piaggio Vehicles said, "We are very happy to launch Ape E-City for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode market. We feel that there is a growing demand for electric autos which can give a better experience to commuters and tourists and increase the earnability of auto drivers. I feel E-City will further boost the employment opportunities for the people of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. With this launch, we are confident of maintaining and strengthening our brand presence not only in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode but across Kerala."

The Piaggio Ape E-City range of electric autos come with swappable Li-ion batteries sourced from electric battery provider, Sun mobility

The Piaggio Ape E-City is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, and it can offer around 70-80 km range on a full charge. On the features front, the electric three-wheeler gets a first-in-class digital instrument cluster, offering the information like state of charge, drive modes, service alerts, economy mode and more. It also gets an automatic gearbox with no gear and clutch, and doors for additional safety.

The Piaggio Ape E-City range of electric autos come with swappable Li-ion batteries sourced from electric battery provider, Sun mobility, which will also provide a Quick Interchange Station network. Customers of the Ape E-City can visit these touchpoints and swap their battery with a fully charged one and be on their way within minutes. Customers can also experience an app-enabled eco-system to check battery charge, recharge, locate swap stations etc.

Commenting on the EV market in Kerala, Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We have confidence that Kerala government's EV policy will pave the way for mass adaption of EVs in the last mile connectivity segment. The ape being the leader in the 3-wheeler cargo segment for more than a decade & now having the largest range of three-wheeler vehicles has strong connections with customers in Kerala. Our Strategy is to be fuel agnostic and to give the best solutions to our customers ensuring all regulations of the state and local governments are followed."

