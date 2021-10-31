  • Home
Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Octavia? Pros And Cons Here

The previous Skoda Octavia has been there in the market for a while and now is easily available in the used car market.
31-Oct-21 09:16 AM IST
The Skoda Octavia has been one of the more popular mid-size sedans in India. Earlier this year, the Skoda Auto launched the new fourth-generation Octavia sedan in India after much delay. That said, the previous Skoda Octavia has been there in the market for a while and now is easily available in the used car market. If you are planning to buy a used Skoda Octavia, here are few pros and cons you might want to look at.

Pros

  1. The Skoda Octavia is built on the versatile MQB EVO platform, which means it offers great driving dynamics, good ride quality, and exception handling.
  2. The Skoda Octavia looks very sleek and appealing. The design is further accentuated by the LED headlights, LED DRLs, and the Black Pulsar 17-inch alloy wheels.
  3. The Octavia gets a powerful 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox, it's a hoot to drive.
  4. The Octavia is loaded to the brim with features like - a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, Virtual Cockpit system, wireless charging, 12-speaker Canton audio system, dual-zone climate control and an electrically adjustable driver's seat among others.

Cons

  1. The Octavia doesn't get a sunroof or ventilated seats, and that's a big miss, especially given the price segment.
  2. Skoda also does not offer a manual transmission option with the Octavia, even though the company offers one globally.
  3. While the DSG transmission is probably one of the best ones in this category, it's an expensive technology and will be pricier to maintain.
