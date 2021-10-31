Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Octavia? Pros And Cons Here
- The Skoda Octavia has been on sale in India for quite a long time.
- It's one of the better driving cars in its segment.
- It has gets a premium and well-equipped cabin.
The Skoda Octavia has been one of the more popular mid-size sedans in India. Earlier this year, the Skoda Auto launched the new fourth-generation Octavia sedan in India after much delay. That said, the previous Skoda Octavia has been there in the market for a while and now is easily available in the used car market. If you are planning to buy a used Skoda Octavia, here are few pros and cons you might want to look at.
Pros
- The Skoda Octavia is built on the versatile MQB EVO platform, which means it offers great driving dynamics, good ride quality, and exception handling.
- The Skoda Octavia looks very sleek and appealing. The design is further accentuated by the LED headlights, LED DRLs, and the Black Pulsar 17-inch alloy wheels.
- The Octavia gets a powerful 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox, it's a hoot to drive.
- The Octavia is loaded to the brim with features like - a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, Virtual Cockpit system, wireless charging, 12-speaker Canton audio system, dual-zone climate control and an electrically adjustable driver's seat among others.
Cons
- The Octavia doesn't get a sunroof or ventilated seats, and that's a big miss, especially given the price segment.
- Skoda also does not offer a manual transmission option with the Octavia, even though the company offers one globally.
- While the DSG transmission is probably one of the best ones in this category, it's an expensive technology and will be pricier to maintain.