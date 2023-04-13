  • Home
  • News
  • Polestar 4, The Brand’s Fastest Car Yet, Set To Debut At Auto Shanghai On April 18

Polestar 4, The Brand’s Fastest Car Yet, Set To Debut At Auto Shanghai On April 18

Polestar 4 will be an electric coupé SUV, and the fastest EV in Polestar’s arsenal yet.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
13-Apr-23 10:26 AM IST
2. Polestar 3 Polestar 4.jpg
Highlights
  • Polestar 4 will make its debut on April 18 at Auto Shanghai.
  • It could boast a sub-4-second 0-100 kmph acceleration time, making it the fastest car in the brand’s short history.
  • It could enter production by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Polestar is set to unveil its next all-new EV at the Auto Shanghai on April 18, 2023. This new EV will be a coupé SUV with the name of Polestar 4, and will be the fastest car in the brand’s short history. Given that the Polestar 1 could do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.2 seconds, it would be safe to assume that the Polestar 4 could do it in less than 4 seconds. But we will have to wait to know for sure.

 

Also Read: Polestar 4 SUV-Coupe Previewed, Will Debut After new 3 SUV

With the Polestar 4, the Swedish brand has gone back to the drawing board and redesigned the coupé SUV from ground up. “Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupé,” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said. 

The Polestar 4 SUV is expected to be slightly smaller and more aerodynamic than the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV. The brand says that the Polestar 4 will combine the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV, but that is about all that Polestar has let out until now. The teaser image released by Polestar reveals a top down shot of the front end of the car, showing us a glimpse of the headlight, which is similar to the 3 SUV, with sharp creases on either side of the hood. It is expected to bear a price tag of around $60,000 (around Rs. 50 lakh) internationally, and will go up against the Tesla Model Y. It will be joined by Polestar 3 and the recently updated Polestar 2 at Auto Shanghai, which will be making their first public appearance in China.


 

Related Articles
Polestar 3 To Come With Google’s New HD Map
Polestar 3 To Come With Google’s New HD Map
3 months ago
Polestar Batteries Power Candela C-8 Boat
Polestar Batteries Power Candela C-8 Boat
3 months ago
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
3 months ago
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Mahindra TUV300 T8
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2017 Mahindra
TUV300 T8
  • 28,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,922
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
8.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner