Polestar 4, The Brand’s Fastest Car Yet, Set To Debut At Auto Shanghai On April 18

Polestar is set to unveil its next all-new EV at the Auto Shanghai on April 18, 2023. This new EV will be a coupé SUV with the name of Polestar 4, and will be the fastest car in the brand’s short history. Given that the Polestar 1 could do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.2 seconds, it would be safe to assume that the Polestar 4 could do it in less than 4 seconds. But we will have to wait to know for sure.

With the Polestar 4, the Swedish brand has gone back to the drawing board and redesigned the coupé SUV from ground up. “Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupé,” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said.

The Polestar 4 SUV is expected to be slightly smaller and more aerodynamic than the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV. The brand says that the Polestar 4 will combine the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV, but that is about all that Polestar has let out until now. The teaser image released by Polestar reveals a top down shot of the front end of the car, showing us a glimpse of the headlight, which is similar to the 3 SUV, with sharp creases on either side of the hood. It is expected to bear a price tag of around $60,000 (around Rs. 50 lakh) internationally, and will go up against the Tesla Model Y. It will be joined by Polestar 3 and the recently updated Polestar 2 at Auto Shanghai, which will be making their first public appearance in China.



