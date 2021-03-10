Polestar & ChargePoint Developing An In-Car Charging App 

EV charging network ChargePoint and Volvo's EV subsidiary Polestar have joined hands to develop a charging app for the PoleStar 2 EV. They are calling it a "charging partnership". The idea of this partnership is to improve the challenges that inhibit the mainstream adoption of electric cars. It will provide charging solutions nearby which can be accessed by the infotainment system seamlessly. It also integrates a payment protocol.

The Polestar 2 has been critically acclaimed

"The transition to electric is well underway and the future of mobility is proving to be more efficient, easy and connected than ever before, and our partnership with Polestar is an example of this shift. Not only does our partnership with Polestar provide drivers easy access to thousands of level 2 and DC fast places to charge across North America, the in-vehicle integration of the ChargePoint app brings our comprehensive charging ecosystem seamlessly into the in-vehicle experience. This partnership with Polestar is one of the first such integrations, and will serve as a blueprint for further collaborations between the two companies," said Bill Loewenthal, the senior vice president of ChargePoint.

ChargePoint is the largest charging network operating in a dozen countries outside of North America. So this partnership makes sense because it is pervasive in Europe.

