Porsche 911 Dakar To Debut At L.A. Auto Show 2022

Porsche has officially confirmed the name of the high-riding variant of the 911 with a debut set for November 17 at the L.A. Motor Show 2022. The new variant will be badged the 911 Dakar – a nod to Porsche’s 1984 Paris-Dakar rally victory using a modified 911. The company says that the new variant will offer good off-road capability with the company completing over 10,000 km of driving over rough terrain as part of an extensive test programme.

Porsche says that the 911 Dakar has been tested in the snow and ice in Sweden with two-time WRC champion Walter Rohrl also putting the car through its paces. The model was tested at the Château de Lastours test track in southern France – a proving ground for Dakar racers - and in through the sand and dunes in the Middle East and Morocco.

“The 911 Dakar delivered a commanding performance even in the desert,” says Frank Moser, Vice President Model Line 911/718. “Especially here, the 911 Dakar can make the most of its conceptual advantages – the combination of low weight, higher ground clearance, a powerful rear-mounted engine and the short wheelbase make for an exhilarating driving experience. I was able to experience it myself on test drives in the Sahara.”

Porsche has yet to reveal any technical details for the model though the images of the test cars reveal a model with prominently flared wheel arches and notable ground clearance. Coming to the engine, the model is reportedly expected to use the unit from the 911 Carrera S with power sent to all four wheels.