Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months

Porsches first all-electric sports car, has been well received across the globe as the company has sold a total of 10,944 units worldwide from January to September 2020.

The Porsche Taycan is scheduled to hit the Indian shores as well very soon. expand View Photos
The Porsche Taycan is scheduled to hit the Indian shores as well very soon.

We saw the production version of the Porsche Taycan at the 2019 Frankfurt Motorshow and the car was subsequently launched in select markets. Porsche's first all-electric sports car, has been well received across the globe as the company has sold a total of 10,944 units worldwide from January to September 2020. This numbers are staggering and show the inclination of buying an electric sports car. Now another statistic which shows this sharp rise in demand is the number of units sold by Porsche in the first half of 2020. Porsche sold a total of 4480 Taycans from January to June 2020, which goes to show that the remaining 6464 units were sold in just three months.

Porsche sold a total of 4480 Taycans from January to June 2020

While the sales of the Taycan could have taken off in the first half of the 2020, the coronavirus pandemic saw a markets and production come to a halt. With the opening up of several markets post lockdown, the pent up demand for the Taycan seems to have kicked in and that's why we see more cars being sold in the last 3 months.

The Porsche Taycan can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan is scheduled to hit the Indian shores as well very soon. We know that it's good because we've driven the car and told you all about it. The Porsche Taycan sports two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The electric car will get 800-volt chargers with fast charging capability, which can offer a 400 km range in 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

