New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs

This system measures the driving style, behaviour of the vehicle, payload, road surface, dirt on bodywork and colour of the paint.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Porsche's new EV charging technology is similar to the fast-charging concept on mobile phones expand View Photos
Porsche's new EV charging technology is similar to the fast-charging concept on mobile phones

Highlights

  • Porsche has devised a new approach towards charging batteries
  • The approach is said to be more efficient and faster
  • The approach takes inspiration from fast charging system on mobile phones
Tech News

While Porsche is no paragon of electric vehicles, it has been doing a lot of research and development around battery charging technologies. It has devised a clever algorithmic approach which will enable the batteries to at the optimal temperature for faster and safer charging by mapping out the path of the trip. “Shorter battery charging times and longer ranges: this is the promise of the predictive thermal management system developed by Porsche Engineering last year as a concept study. The technology ensures that batteries are at the optimal temperature for stopping at the charging station and that fast charging takes only a few minutes,” Porsche reveals in a blog post. 

ln0tqio

The charging technology is more efficient than traditional technologies

The premise is a simple and logical one — the battery cells need to be in an optimal thermal window for best possible charging. If the cells aren't in the best window, then charging performance drops, be it colder or warmer. Porsche has devised a technique which will be able to predict the entire course of the journey using software and AI-based algorithms which will ensure that the battery is in the best possible thermal condition when it is finally time to charge it. This technique will both save energy and increase the range of electric vehicles, the company has revealed. 

Traditional thermal management systems just make sure the battery is operating within a safe thermal envelope. If the battery gets too hot, it enables air flaps to cool it down. This is a reactive management technique which is not optimal. 

“With them, the temperature can only be regulated very slowly,” explains Björn Pehnert, Lead Engineer Thermal Management at Porsche Engineering says about batteries in EVs which can weigh as much as 700kgs. “In order to get the battery to the right temperature for charging, the vehicle's control system has to look further into the future than it does now,” he adds. 

cmbitcjc

Porsche also has a mobile charger that power 10 electric cars simultaneously

One of the biggest advantages of this system is if the EV is just used for short trips — then the system can raise the temperature of the battery beyond normal as it would know the journey would end soon and the vehicle will cool down once it is parked. “10 to 30 per cent energy savings are theoretically possible,” says Ondrej Holub, who leads software development at Porsche Engineering Prague.

0 Comments

This system measures the driving style, behaviour of the vehicle, payload, road surface, dirt on bodywork and colour of the paint as dark vehicles will heat up faster.  It also tracks the GPS and can learn trips and frequently travelled routes. It also plots traffic information and collates all the data on the on-board computer which have become powerful enough to make the required calculations. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs

Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs
2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2

2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2
Rumours Suggest A New Suzuki Hayabusa For 2021

Rumours Suggest A New Suzuki Hayabusa For 2021
Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer

Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer
Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery

Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended

Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended
F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton

F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton
Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It

Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It
Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers

Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000

Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Amazon Partners With Rivian For Electric Delivery Vans

Amazon Partners With Rivian For Electric Delivery Vans
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities