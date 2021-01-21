New Cars and Bikes in India
Porsche Studio Café Showroom Launched In Delhi

Porsche has now come up with some exclusive showrooms called the 'Porsche Studio' where you can take your time to choose your car and customise it, while unwinding yourself in a cafe like setup.

Shubham Parashar
The Porsche Studio Showroom is located in Connaught Place - New Delhi. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • This new showroom concept is modelled on the "Porsche on Sylt" format.
  • It offers various customisation & personalisation options for customers

Buying a new car is always an experience. There are so many formalities to take care of and accessories you can choose from if you want to personalise your car before getting your hands on it. Now when it comes to buying something as exclusive as a Porsche, it's a different experience altogether. There are so many personalisation options available and you need to wrap your head around all of them to finally decide what all go the best with your car, and that takes time. So Porsche has now come up with some exclusive showrooms called the 'Porsche Studio' where you can take your time to make that final purchase decision while unwinding yourself.

Also Read: Porsche Introduces A New Entry-Level Variant For The All-Electric Taycan

j3sg8el8

The Porsche Studio is modelled on the "Porsche on Sylt" format.

The Porsche Studio is one of its kind showroom launched in the heart of Connaught Place In Delhi and is modelled on the "Porsche on Sylt" format. It not only has some of its best from the iconic 911 range on display, but also offers an array of bespoke customisation kits for customers to personalise their Porsches. It's basically divided in two areas- first is the display zone where you see the entire product line-up either on display or on a gigantic screen that gives you all sort of details about the car and then the café where you get in a chat with the executives over a cup of coffee and finalise what all you need in your car. There are merchandise and accessories on display in the first area and it's a wide range including exclusive set of alloy wheels and even sportier looking steering wheel and exhaust tips. Then you can also get the key fob in different colour shades and even a Porsche coffee mug. What caught our attention was also a fast EV charger in the showroom confirming the arrival of the Taycan in India.

Also Read: Porsche Sold More Than 20,000 Taycans In 2020

u86a6be

You can choose from a wide range of accessories.

Now after finally confirming the car you want and the accessories on it, you are taken to the Studio Café. Essentially, it's a customer lounge with dim lights and very cozy ambience where, as said, you can get in a chat with the executives, touch, feel and look at all trims, exterior body colour shades, upholstery material and inlays on offer and customise your car the way you want. It's a very plush and premium setup with the Porsche Heritage Wall which truly is a piece of art.

5ebis5so

The Porsche 'Heritage Wall' is a piece of art.

But the best part is that you can relax yourself like you do in a café while configuring your car on a huge screen that's connected to the Porsche store and lets you check out all available options and how they will look like on your car. The Studio store is frequently updated and the screen will show you only those options that are available in the plant and it's quite a huge list. So from exterior body colour to interior trims, alloy wheels and even the colour of the seat belts, everything is customisable from this screen and finally you get a virtual look of how exactly your car will look like in the flesh.

Also Read: Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of The Boxster With Limited Edition Model

aml87b7o

You also get various trims, shades and upholstery options.

0 Comments

For now there are just three such studios across the globe and they're placed in Korea, Milan and Taiwan and yes India is the fourth market to get one. There are many more coming in different parts of the world and that's all part of Porsche's Future Retail strategy which aims to be where customers are and of course attract new target groups in big cities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

