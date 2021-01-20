Porsche Introduces New Entry-Level Variants For The All-Electric Taycan

The new base trim of the Porsche Taycan is the fourth variant of the all-electric sports sedan

Porsche has introduced a new entry-level variant for its all-electric sports sedan, Porsche Taycan. With the addition of the new Taycan trim, the company now offers four variants in total, including the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S. The new entry-level model features rear-wheel drive (RWD) and is available with two battery sizes. The standard Performance Battery delivers up to 402 bhp (300 kW) in over-boost mode with Launch Control, whereas the optional Performance Battery Plus bumps the power output to 469 bhp.

Also Read: Porsche Sold More Than 20,000 Taycans In 2020

The new entry-level Porsche Taycan features rear-wheel drive and is available with two battery sizes

The standard, single-deck Performance Battery offers a capacity of 79.2 kWh, whereas the optional two-deck Performance Battery Plus comes with a gross capacity of 93.4 kWh. Both the battery packs offer a WLTP certified range of up to 431 kilometres and 484 kilometres, respectively. The new model's permanently excited synchronous motor, fixed on the rear axle, has an active length of 130 mm, which is identical to the one fitted to the Taycan 4S. The powertrain is mated to a two-speed transmission.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record

The Porsche Taycan comes with two battery options, offering a WLTP certified range of up to 431 kilometres and 484 kilometres, respectively

Visually, the new model of the Porsche Taycan looks identical to the existing trims, featuring the low and wide stance with highly contoured wings. The sculpted profile highlights the sporty roofline sloping downwards to the rear section. The car also features a set of 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels and black anodised brake callipers. Even the front apron, side sills and rear diffuser are treated in black and look similar to the Taycan 4S. The LED headlights are also standard.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan Review

The car also gets a 10.9-inch infotainment display along with the free-standing curved instrument cluster

The core design of the cabin too remains unchanged, and the party piece here is the free-standing curved instrument cluster on the dashboard. The car also gets a centrally positioned 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional display for the front passenger. The new Taycan variants come with the partial leather interior as standard along with 14-way comfort seats with Memory Package in the front. Moreover, it is the first Porsche model to come with an entirely leather-free interior made from innovative recycled materials. The car also features two luggage compartments, a small 84 litres compartment at the front, and a larger 407 litres one at the rear.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.