Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of The Boxster With Limited Edition Model

The limited edition is restricted to 1,250 units worldwide and is based on the GTS 4.0 model.

Ameya Naik
Porsche is celebrating the 25th birthday of its roadster family with an anniversary model: the Boxster 25 years. The limited edition is restricted to 1,250 units worldwide and is based on the GTS 4.0 model. It makes reference to numerous design features of the Boxster concept car, the open-top two-seater which was revealed at the 1993 Detroit Motor Show. The production version was launched in 1996 with hardly any changes in its visual appearance and is now in its fourth generation after production of more than 3.57 lakh units. Since it shared its front end with the 996 generation 911, there was no question about its lineage.

One of the most striking features of the limited edition model is the reinterpreted colour Neodyme, a copper-like shimmering brown, which provided an exciting contrast to the basic GT Silver Metallic colour on the 1993 concept car. In the special edition, it is used on the front apron, the side air intakes with mono bar as well as for the lettering and the two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels. Porsche is offering the Boxster 25 years in GT Silver Metallic although Deep Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic are also available. Another striking element can be found on the fuel filler cap, which is enhanced by Porsche script from the 'Exclusive Design' range. It comes with an aluminium look as do the high-gloss tailpipes of the sports exhaust system while the windscreen surround is finished in contrasting black.

Newsbeep

In keeping with the style of the historic original, the special model combines a Bordeaux leather interior with a red fabric convertible top. The convertible top bears embossed Boxster 25 lettering. Both are also available in Black. An interior package in Aluminium, 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, door sill trims with "Boxster 25" lettering and the heated GT multifunction sports leather steering wheel are just some of the features on the new model's extended standard equipment list.

Under the hood is a 4-litre flat six engine with 394 bhp on offer and yes, it's a naturally aspirated one. Porsche is offering the Boxster 25 years with a manual six-speed transmission and a seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission.

0 Comments

The special-edition model reaches a top speed of 293 kmph and, in combination with the PDK gearbox and standard Sport Chrono package, sprints from zero to 100 kmph in four seconds. Other standard features include Porsche Active Suspension Management sports suspension (PASM), which is 10 millimetres lower, and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited-slip differential.

