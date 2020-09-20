Porsche Unveils 2.1 MWh Mobile Charging System For EVs

Porsche has unveiled a massive 2.1mWh mobile charging system for electric cars that has a megapack like design. It is basically a massive trailer that can charge up to 10 electric cars at the same time. This could be a pretty impressive solution for remote locations/events that are in need of a mobile charging system. The system was showcased at the Hungaroring in Budapest which is also famous for hosting the F1 race.



"We have now used the trucks at numerous events all over Europe and have carried out around 5,000 charging operations - sometimes at extreme temperatures down to minus 40 degrees. Their performance has therefore been tried and tested," said Porsche's Ragnar Schultz, who is its director for experiential marketing.

The mobile charging station can charge up to 10 Taycan's at the same time

This charging station can handle up to 10 Taycan electric cars with an impressive 3.2MW power rating.

This isn't the only mobile charger of its kind. Tesla also built a trailer with a mega charger. It even has linked many supercharger stalls with this trailer. Porsche's system is similar and it unveiled one for its own track and owner experience events. That's why it was unveiled at the Hungaroring as it was hosting the Porsche Track Experience event. That event warranted a facility for multiple Taycan's to be charged simultaneously.

Ford too introduced a home charger recently

Recently, both Honda and Toyota also collaborated for a similar mobile charging unit which combined both fuel cell and electric energy - but this project is limited to Japan.

