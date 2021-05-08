carandbike logo
Porsche Worldwide Sales Up By 36% In Q1 2021

Porsche AG achieved an operating result of 1.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021, more than double the previous years total of 572 million euros in the same period.

The first quarter also saw high demand for the Taycan expand View Photos
Porsche delivered almost 72,000 vehicles worldwide in the first three months of the year, an increase of 36 per cent year-on-year. The most popular model was the Macan, which was handed over to 22,458 customers. The first quarter also saw high demand for the Taycan, Porsche's first all-electric sports car. 9072 units of the model were delivered to its customers almost as much as the iconic 911 sports car (9,133 units). Another reason for the large increase in revenues and operating results was the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of last year.

d5fjv9oo

Sales revenue grew from 6.0 billion euros in the prior-year quarter to 7.7 billion euros, an increase of 28 per cent

Porsche AG achieved an operating result of 1.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021, more than double the previous year's total of 572 million euros in the same period. Sales revenue grew from 6.0 billion euros in the prior-year quarter to 7.7 billion euros, an increase of 28 per cent, while return on sales improved from 9.5 to 16.2 per cent. With these achievements, Porsche remains one of the most profitable car manufacturers in the world.

cqoqo7u

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG. “We will sell significantly more Taycan cars this year than in 2020. In the first quarter, deliveries of our successful all-electric model were already almost half of the total for all of 2020. A particularly pleasing fact here is that around 50 per cent of the buyers are new customers. The Taycan is therefore increasing the size of our fan base.”

